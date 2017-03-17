Apparel market to grow to $180b by 2025

India will be the fastest growing apparel market in 8 years, expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8 per cent and more than tripling the consumption. China and India are set to overtake Europe and the US in terms of consumption.The Indian apparel market will grow to $180 billion by 2025 from $59 billion in 2015. China will be largest mart at $615 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10 per cent from $237 billion in 2015, according to a global textile report by Axis Direct.The combined apparel use of China and India will touch $795 billion, growing by a CAGR of 10.4 per cent. By 2025, the US and Europe will have a combined market size of $775 bi­l­lion and a gr­owth rate of 1.5 per cent.Europe is the largest consumer of apparel market at $350 billion and is expected to grow to $390 billion at a CAGR of 1.1 per cent. The US, with a consumption of $315 billion is growing slow at 2 per cent to inch up to $385 billion by 2025.“Per capita apparel consumption in developing cou­n­tries like India and China is likely to rise by two times in 10 years and will make developing countries the drivers of incremental growth,” finds the study.Growing urbanisation and rising per capita income in India and China would result in increased purchasing power and change in life­st­y­le. China and India will be key markets for the growth of textile and apparel.The export market too will be favourable for India. Developed markets will continue to provide huge opportunity to textile exporters on account of their large size despite moderate growth in demand. Apart from the US and Europe, China too will become a market for Indian exporters as Chinese textiles manufacturers have lost co­m­petitive advantages of lo­wer cost of production in the last few years. China’s competitiveness in cotton texti­les is dropping rapidly while India’s competitiveness is improving steadily.According to Chandrima Chatterjee, adviser, Apparel Export Promotion Council, the Rs 6,000 crore package to increase employment and investment in textile and apparel sector will boost the competitiveness of Indian ap­parels in the world.India’s apparel exports with an expected CAGR of 21 per cent are likely to play a major role in deriving gro­w­th in total textile exports.But India will have to add­r­ess the challenges to ach­ieve a higher market share. Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is likely to impact our exports as India is not member of TPP. TPP countries will get benefit of low or zero duties to export to the US as well as member nations. Duties levied on Indian ite­ms would be higher than TPP members and will make Indian products expensive and less competitive. Vietnam is likely to benefit the most.India does not have duty free access to the European Union market as well. “Indian exports will gr­ow significantly if the country signs free-trade pact with the Eurozone. The industry has been asking the government this for quite some time now,” said D K Nair, former secretary general of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.