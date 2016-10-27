Apparel exports down by 1.3 per cent

Despite demand picking up in August and September, apparel exports in the first half of the financial year was down by 1.3 per cent with UAE contributing heavily to the lacklustre performance of the sector.As per the data from Apparel Export Promotion Council, India’s ready-made garment exports in April-September of 2016-17 stood at $8448.8 million, a decline of 1.3 per cent compared to the same period of previous financial year. During April-September 2015-16, India’s apparel exports were to the tune of $8562.9 million. In rupee terms there was a marginal growth of three per cent.In the month of September exports picked up by 12.6 per cent to $1282.9 million against $1139.2 million in September 2015. In August also exports grew marginally by 3.7 per cent to $1329.2 million against $1281.5 million in August 2015.However, the first four months of the financial year have been seeing exports declining. In April, shipments de-grew by 8.1 per cent, May 5.3 per cent, June 0.8 per cent and July 6 per cent.According to Chandrima Chatterjee, advisor, Apparel Export Promotion Council, the main contributor to the decline in the first four months was the slower off-take from UAE, which has come down by 16.5 per cent.“UAE is the third largest market after European Union and United States. Its share in the purchase of Indian apparels too has come down to 20 per cent this year against 22 per cent last year. It is an important market being the hub for the trade with the Gulf countries, CIS countries and Africa. The oil crisis in the Gulf region seems to have affected apparel exports as well,” she said. In 2015-16, exports to UAE have registered 29.2 per cent growth.ICRA expects tepid trend to continue in apparel exports on an month-on-month basis for the next few months due to the inherent seasonality in shipments.However, with the onset of festival season, the demand from the US has started picking up and this has reflected in the growth in August and September. Between April and July, exports to US had de-grown by only 1.9 per cent.“The Rs 6,000 crore package to increase employment and investment in textile and apparel sector too has increased the competitiveness of Indian apparels in the global market,’ finds Chatterjee. Going forward, she expects apparel exports to do better.