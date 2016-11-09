Apollo Tyres sets up global R&D centre at Oragadam

Leading tyre manufacturer, Apollo Tyres has established a Global R&D Centre near Chennai. The new centre, which has come up at Oragadam, the western industrial hub of the city, will employ close to 150 people and will service the product development needs for the entire Asia Pacific, West Asia and Africa region.



This is the company’s second Global R&D centre, with the first one having been set up in the Netherlands, Europe. That centre with over 150 people services the Europe and the American region.



“Apollo Tyres has been at the forefront of launching breakthrough products over the past four decades suiting the Indian context. The global R&D centre, Asia will break new frontiers and accelerate our R&D vision for India and the region,” said Onkar S Kanwar, chairman of Apollo Tyres Ltd. The Orgadam R&D Centre has been established at investment of Rs 90 crore.



“We have been furthering the dimension of research and development, to usher in contemporary technology to service its customers in our chosen markets. The setting up of the two R&D centres is a purposeful step towards this vision of the organisation,” said Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman & managing director, Apollo Tyres Ltd.



“This new R&D centre will develop all future ready products. Apollo Tyres 2020 Vision is to become a premium tyre company in Europe and cater to the OEM requirements of top brands like BMW and Audi. Our efforts to increase R&D capabilities are aimed at making that vision a reality,” Neeraj Kanwar said.



He further said, the company has received board approval on Wednesday for its plan to establish a new tyre manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. A formal MoU is being signed by the company with the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday. “Until the MoU is signed, I will not be able to reveal more details on the new plant. However, the new plant will make tyres for pick up vehicles like those from Isuzu and Mahindra,” Neeraj Kanwar said.



According to him, while his company has been chalking out new investment plans, about 35 per cent of the Indian truck and bus tyres are accounted by Chinese imports. “The government is doing nothing about it. Make in India is not happening here. The Chinese products are more dominant in the truck and bus tyre segment. If this continues, eventually one of us (Indian tyre makers) have to shut down,” Neeraj Kanwar said.



