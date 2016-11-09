LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Space

Apollo Tyres sets up global R&D centre at Oragadam

By D Govardan Nov 09 2016 , Chennai

Tags: News

This is the company's second Global R&D centre, with the first one having been set up in the Netherlands

Leading tyre manufacturer, Apollo Tyres has established a Global R&D Centre near Chennai. The new centre, which has come up at Oragadam, the western industrial hub of the city, will employ close to 150 people and will service the product development needs for the entire Asia Pacific, West Asia and Africa region.

This is the company’s second Global R&D centre, with the first one having been set up in the Netherlands, Europe. That centre with over 150 people services the Europe and the American region.

“Apollo Tyres has been at the forefront of launching breakthrough products over the past four decades suiting the Indian context. The global R&D centre, Asia will break new frontiers and accelerate our R&D vision for India and the region,” said Onkar S Kanwar, chairman of Apollo Tyres Ltd. The Orgadam R&D Centre has been established at investment of Rs 90 crore.

“We have been furthering the dimension of research and development, to usher in contemporary technology to service its customers in our chosen markets. The setting up of the two R&D centres is a purposeful step towards this vision of the organisation,” said Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman & managing director, Apollo Tyres Ltd.

“This new R&D centre will develop all future ready products. Apollo Tyres 2020 Vision is to become a premium tyre company in Europe and cater to the OEM requirements of top brands like BMW and Audi. Our efforts to increase R&D capabilities are aimed at making that vision a reality,” Neeraj Kanwar said.

He further said, the company has received board approval on Wednesday for its plan to establish a new tyre manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. A formal MoU is being signed by the company with the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday. “Until the MoU is signed, I will not be able to reveal more details on the new plant. However, the new plant will make tyres for pick up vehicles like those from Isuzu and Mahindra,” Neeraj Kanwar said.

According to him, while his company has been chalking out new investment plans, about 35 per cent of the Indian truck and bus tyres are accounted by Chinese imports. “The government is doing nothing about it. Make in India is not happening here. The Chinese products are more dominant in the truck and bus tyre segment. If this continues, eventually one of us (Indian tyre makers) have to shut down,” Neeraj Kanwar said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY SPACE

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Bold & brilliant
    Demonitisation has put the country's economy and its leader on a different pedestal globally

    Undoubtedly Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a decisive push to the war against black money, limit the multi-billion dollar cash economy and cur

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

'Tis true, 'tis reality

The candidate is different from the President. An axiom which ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The mindful essence of sensory awareness

The idea of being conscious and having sensory qualities are ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter