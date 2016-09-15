Apollo Tyres eyes to double its TBR segment

Apollo Tyres, the leading Indian tyre major, is keen to convert its leadership position in the fast growing truck and bus radial (TBR) segment into a dominant one in the next few years. In line with this strategy, the company is in the process of doubling its TBR capacity from 6,000 tyres per day at present to 12,000 tyres per day in next two years.The company, in fact, is keen to achieve leadership position across segments like commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and tractor categories by 2020, with substantial investments in R&D and branding initiatives.“We are moving very clearly in making our Vision 2020 a reality. Our vision is to build leadership position not only in terms of market share, but also the brand, technology and people. While we are constrained to reveal any revenue or market share targets, we have plans in place to increase our gains across categories and also achieve pole position in each of those categories,” Satish Sharma, president – Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa told reporters here on Wednesday.The company unveiled a new range of technologically superior truck-bus radial tyres – Apollo EnduRace RD HD, Apollo EnduMile LHD and Apollo EnduComfort CA – in Chennai.“This product introduction is part of our overall strategy to dominate the truck-bus radial category in India. Despite being a late entrant into the TBR category, our technologically superior products and service back-up has helped us in achieving the leadership position very quickly in this segment,” he said.“Our TBR journey is getting a booster dose with the improving road infrastructure across the country, which would take the radialisation levels to 65 per cent and above in the commercial vehicle segment in the next 4-5 years,” Sharma pointed out.Apollo Tyres at present has a 27 per cent market share in the CV replacement market and it hopes to improve it further to gain one-third market share in the country, in spite of increased Chinese imports, especially in the CV segment. “We would like to dominate the CV space and we think we have a game plan, which will help us to gain a 32 – 33 per cent market share in the segment,” he said.“In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, we have perhaps the largest capacity for passenger car radials (PCR) in the country. We are also the largest exporter of PCR from India and continue to build our brand in this space with our latest association with the Manchester United Football Club,” Sharma said.In the agriculture space, the good monsoon this year has already helped in increasing demand from the rural market. The growing farm mechanisation in the country will surely offer a huge opportunity for growth in the long term.