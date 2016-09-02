LoginRegister
Apollo PAT dips 18% on higher finance costs

By Sangeetha G. Sep 01 2016

Tags: News
Net profit of Apollo Hospitals de-grew by 18 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2016 against the same quarter last year. The consolidated PAT, too, de-grew by 23 per cent as the finance cost went up compared to the year-ago quarter.

For Q1 FY17, Apollo posted standalone profit of Rs 72 crore against Rs 87 crore in Q1FY16. The consolidated profit came down to Rs 50 crore against Rs. 65 crore in Q1FY16. During the quarter, the company incurred finance costs of Rs 44 crore against Rs 26 crore in the year ago quarter. However, standalone revenues grew 12 per cent to Rs 1,465 crore against Rs 1305 crore in Q1 FY16 and standalone Ebitda, too, grew 5 per cent to Rs 186 crore against Rs 177 crore in Q1FY16. Consolidated revenues grew 15 per cent and Ebitda 3 per cent.

Standalone revenues of the healthcare services division increased by 6 per cent to Rs 833 crore and standalone pharmacy revenues grew by 22 per cent to Rs 632 crore. In Q1 FY17, we added 79 stores and closed 22 stores for a net addition of 57 stores. The total store network as of June 30, 2016 stands at 2,383 operational stores including 278 stores.

Gross Written Premium of Apollo Munich Health Insurance grew by 16 per cent from Rs 180 crore in Q1 FY16 to Rs 209 crore in Q1 FY17. The incurred claim loss ratio was at 64.3 per cent in Q1 FY17. The business reported a net profit of Rs 5.7 crore in Q1 FY17 compared to a loss of Rs 2.7 crore in Q1 FY16.

The board of directors on Thursday discussed the possibilities of restructuring and realigning the businesses into different verticals. This is being evaluated to bring in operational efficiencies and to augment growth. This may also include transferring businesses into separate legal entities.

“We have already established a chain of diabetes clinics under AHLL which offer cutting edge solutions and treatment. Going forward, we will evaluate the potential to similarly elevate the Cardiac Sciences practice as the Apollo Network gears up to meet the challenge of tackling the increasing volumes of patients afflicted by cancer, diabetes and cardiac ailments – NCDs for which India is set to emerge with the highest number of cases globally,” said Prathap C Reddy, chairman of the company.

sangeethag

@mydigitalfc.com

