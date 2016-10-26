Another FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah

Already in police custody for allegedly threatening a woman, yet another complaint has been lodged against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly threatening a group of protesters who were staging a demonstration over civic problems in his constituency.



The Jamia Nagar police have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) against the Okhla legislator.



According to complainant, a resident of Okhla, the incident took place on July 16, while he and a few others were holding a protest. Earlier, a Delhi court had refused to grant bail to Amanatullah in a case of allegedly threatening a woman with rape and murder when she had visited his home with a complaint about power cuts in her locality.



Metropolitan Magistrate Manisha Tripathi dismissed his bail application and sent him to judicial custody till August 9, stating that he might influence witnesses and hamper investigation if released on bail.



The woman, who was earlier reportedly associated with the AAP, in her complaint said that she had called up the MLA on his mobile phone on July 10 to complain about power failure in her area.



