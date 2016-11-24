Anil Swarup shunted out of CoalMin, NHAI gets new chief

In a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, the Modi government has transferred the high-profile coal secretary Anil Swarup to the department of school education and literacy. Susheel Kumar, secretary in the department of border management, would replace Swarup.



Raghav Chandra, who led the apex highway development agency National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has been moved to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. The development came as a surprise to many as the tech-savvy bureaucrat has been in a commanding position to speed up road development in the country. A 1983 batch IAS officer Yudhvir Singh Malik will now be the new chairman of NHAI. Malik was earlier shunted out of Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) after the Maggi controversy. The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) order to move Swarup, a 1981 batch officer IAS officer, has come from immediate effect.



His transfer is also a big surprise he was seen as a favourite of top leadership in the political corridors. Swarup is credited with successfully handling the coal block allocation through e-auctions and believed to have been handpicked by prime minister Narendra Modi. Prior to this, he served as additional secretary in the cabinet secretariat.



Sources said Swarup was not getting along well with his boss Piyush Goyal, the minister of state (independent charge) for power, coal, renewable energy and mines.



In all, the ACC has transferred 19 senior officers of the elite civil service besides giving extension to R K Jain, member in national disaster management authority (NDMA) for six months beyond the month of November.



Among other changes, Bharati S Sihag would take over the charge of fertiliser secretary. He will replace Vijay Shanker Pandey on his retirement. Asha Ram Sihag will be new secretary in the department of co-ordination & public grievances, cabinet secretariat.



In the last major top-deck change of officers, the government had in July appointed as many as 15 new secretaries in various central government ministries.



