Amritsar MP irked by delay in starting of flights from city

Gurjit Singh Aujla (MP) has blamed ‘aero politics’ for Jet-Etihad not starting flight to Abu Dhabi from Amritsar, the holy city of Punjab.



Writing to the aviation mi­nistry, the lawmaker from Amritsar has expressed ang­u­ish over other carriers like Thai Smile and AI also not launching international flights from the city and dithering on their promises.



Aujla has sought civil aviation minister Ashok Gaja­pthi Raju’s intervention into the matter and wants more foreign flights from Amritsar, as this will help not only Punjab but also other neighbouring states.



“The Amritsar-Abu Dha­bi flight was announced by Jet-Etihad in 2013 but has not begun operations till now because of aero politics. US-bound passengers also get immigration facility at the Abu Dhabi airport, whi­ch could save time and inconvenience,” the MP wrote to the aviation minister.



“Thai Smile in 2016 announced to begin the Amritsar-Bangkok flight by March 2017, which will connect Los Angeles and Auckland through Star Alliance network, but no progress has been made on this front,” he further wrote.



Aujla also drew attention of the minister on Air India’s promise to start flights on the Amritsar-Toronto route and sought direction to the carrier for launching the operations.



“Border city of Lahore (Pakistan) hosts more than 100 flights daily and is making profits. So, the Amritsar airport should not be labelled as a border airport and no excuses be made regarding starting of new flight operations,” the Amritsar MP said.



