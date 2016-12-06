Amma critical, TN on tenterhooks

Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK party general secretary, J Jayalalithaa, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening, continues to battle for life at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where she was admitted on September 22, following fever and dehydration.



While party cadres had started assembling outside at the hospital on Sunday night itself, a special team of doctors from Apollo and AIIMS Delhi worked inside to get Jayalalitha back to normalcy. As hours ticked, she was kept not only under ‘respiratory support system’, but also placed under the care of ECMO, an outside machinery support to help pump blood into the body.



Anxious party cadres meanwhile gathered in thousands, leading to tension and heavy workload for the police posted outside the hospital. Adding to the anxiety were the AIADMK legislators who held a meeting in the hospital premises ostensibly to plan a successor to head the government and the party in the eventuality of the failing health of the party supremo. The hospital witnessed a steady stream of dignitories through the day.



As tension gripped, police in large numbers were deployed across the state and especially at vantage positions to prevent any law and order problems. Several schools across the state — either declared a holiday in the morning or closed down early in the day to enable children to reach their homes safely. Private establishments too closed early for the day to enable employees to reach their destinations safely. With several IT companies in large IT parks moving in tandem, Chennai was thrown in huge traffic piles, further adding to the confusion.



A report from Madurai said similar situation was witnessed in the temple city and many other towns in south Tamil Nadu where shopkeepers downed shutters and people scurried home. Office goers and tourists had a tough time as bus services were withdrawn.



Around 6 pm, when some regional Tamil channels declaring Jayalalithaa having passed away, anxiety and tension gripped the state. Shops, including petrol bunks, and hotels shut down. The party flag at the AIADMK party headquarters at Royapettah in Chennai, was lowered to fly at half-mast. Party cadres near the hospital and the party headquarters broke out wailing unable to bear the loss of their ‘beloved Amma’.



Situation was only brought under control, when Apollo Hospital issued a statement calling TV reports “totally baseless and false” and clarifying that their team of doctors were putting in their best to save Jayalalitha. Even though she continues to be in critical condition, she is alive, the statement said. That brought some relief to the cadres and the party flag at the headquarters once again started fluttering in full mast. AIADMK legislators are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday to decide their future course of action.



Meanwhile, home minister Rajnath Singh has ruled out the possibility of any law and order problems in Tamil Nadu. The Home ministry officials, he said, are in constant touch with the officials of Tamil Nadu government and assessing the situation. As many as 900 Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been put on stand-by to be immediately airlifted from various places in the country to Tamil Nadu, if needed, a home ministry official said.



