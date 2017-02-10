Amid ongoing tussle in AIADMK, governor meets warring factions

The political imbroglio in the ruling AIADMK in the state, following the revolt by care-taker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the hardening of stand by party general secretary V K Sasikala continued to hold sway with no immediate solution in sight.



Governor of Maharashtra, Vidyasagar Rao, who was away from the state for the past few days as political developments in the ruling party boiled over, finally arrived in Chennai on Thursday afternoon. Soon after arriving in the state capital, he gave appointments to the warring faction leaders to present the case to him.



Panneerselvam, accompanied by a few of his supporters, was the first to meet with the governor. He reportedly told the governor that he was threatened and forced to resign from the CM's post and would like to continue in the post and prove his majority in the assembly. He is also said to have requested the governor not to heed to Sasikala's request for parading the party MLAs to prove her majority.



On the other, Sasikala prepared herself for her late evening meeting with the Governor with a list of party MLAs supporting her. Earlier, she visited the memorials of party founder, MGR and that of Jayalalithaa on the Marina beach and sought their blessings. She also placed a cover, containing the names of MLAs supporting her, at Jaya's memorial, as if to seek her blessings.



Sasikala later met the governor at 7.30 pm, submitted the list of MLAs supporting her and requested the governor to invite her to form the government. While the governor had heard out the views of both the factions, he has reportedly not made his stand clear to either of the factions.



