Amfi aims to bring in 9 cr more people to MFs

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) aims to rope in nine crore people with long-term surplus money to the mutual fund industry. As demonetisation will force an estimated Rs 7 lakh crore to be deposited in the banking system, it will help the mutual fund industry gather more money, provided mutual funds are marketed well, the mutual fund industry feels.At the moment, around two crore people are investing in mutual funds and the Amfi aims to tap all the people with investible surplus to the mutual fund.CVR Rajendran, chief executive officer, Amfi, said at a DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund event, “An estimated Rs 7 lakh crore will be coming in the banking system, which will help fund infrastructure, and the mutual fund industry will get a significant portion of this deposit in due course of time.”“Our estimate shows nine crore people have long-term investment surplus,” Rajendran said. Hemendra Kothari, chairman, DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund said, “It is up to us to market the mutual fund products.”On question of more incentives to be given to the distributors to enhance mutual fund penetration in far off areas, Kothari said the industry has the lowest expense ratio, but the problem is that it is confined to the metro areas and not going to rural areas and open outlets there.“India has one of the lowest total expense ratios for mutual fund investors, compared to much advanced nations like Singapore where one has to pay 5 per cent upfront commission,” Kothari said.