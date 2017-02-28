LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Space

American who intervened in shooting that killed Indian says was happy to risk life

By Reuters Feb 27 2017 , Washington

Tags: News
A Kansas man wounded when he intervened in a bar room shooting that killed an Indian engineer and injured another said on Sunday he was glad he risked his life in an incident U.S. authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime.

Ian Grillot, 24, was struck in the hand and chest at the bar in Olathe, Kansas, when suspect Adam Purinton opened fire on Wednesday evening. At least one bystander told the Kansas City Star he shouted "get out of my country" before shooting the Indian victims. Purinton, a 51-year-old white Navy veteran, will make an initial appearance in Johnson County District Court on Monday. He faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Grillot, a construction worker, said that he had to step in when the shooting started in the bar crowded with fans watching a University of Kansas basketball game. "I was more than happy to risk my life to save the lives of others. There was families, there was kids inside," he said in a video released by the University of Kansas Health System, where he is recovering from his wounds. “I couldn't stand there, I had to do something. That's why I acted the way I did.”

The hospital said Grillot was continuing to improve. “I did get my chest tube out and that feels much better, but it is hard to describe how sore I feel,” he said. Purinton is accused of killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounding Alok Madasani, also 32 in the shooting in Olathe, a Kansas City suburb.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY SPACE

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • A tenure in the arms of Morpheus
    One is not sure how much Sinha will be remembered for protecting investor interest

    In his exit interview, Sebi chairman UK Sinha has stated that the regulator has been justly “harsh” with those threatening the integrity of the ca

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: Pawn to king four

Sir Conrad Corfield, heavy hitter of the British Political Department ...

Susan Visvanathan

The problem called JNU

Reservation is a word that some administrators and intellectuals find ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Stay in harmony with nature

It’s a fact of contemporary life that you ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter