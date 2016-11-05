American economy poised to take off: Clinton

The American economy is poised to take off and there is a need to ensure that the benefits of it reach to all sections of the society, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has said.



"My friends, we got some good news this morning, our economy created 161,000 jobs last month. That is 73 straight months of job growth. I believe that our economy is poised to really take off and thrive," Clinton, 69, said at an election rally in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, which has emerged as a key battleground State ahead of the next week's presidential elections.



"But we need to make sure the economy is working for everyone not just those at the top and that is my pledge. I believe in growth from the middle out and the bottom up. When the middle class thrives, America thrives," she said amidst applause from the audience yesterday.



Donald Trump believes something different, he wants an economy that works for him. That's why he wants to give the biggest tax breaks in history to the super wealthy and big corporations. His own family would get a USD 4 billion tax break," she alleged.



Clinton alleged that Trump cannot protect the American interest as he is himself a businessman.



"Now imagine having a president who owes hundreds of millions of dollars to foreign banks and other foreign entities that he doesn't tell us about," she said.



"Ask yourself, so if he's sitting across the table negotiating with people from those countries, is he going to put his own financial interests ahead of America's interests? I can tell you this, when I'm sitting across the table from the Russians or anyone else, I know who I'm representing.



The American people and our interests," she said. Clinton said there is need to make the economy work for everyone, not just those at the top.



Families are facing a lot of pressures. In many families, women are contributing to the income of their families or they are the sole income in the family, she said.



"More people than ever are working gigs on the side just to make extra money or to make ends meet and for working families, the cost of everything is going up from childcare to prescription drugs, to college education," Clinton said.



"I think we all know, somebody who's working two minimum wage jobs and trying to raise their families at the same time," she said. Clinton said her vision and that of Trump's are two different Americas.



"Just for the sake of this exercise, imagine it's Donald Trump standing in front of the Capitol," she said. "We already know a lot about him. Someone who demeans women, mocks people with disabilities, insults African Americans and Latinos and demonizes immigrants and Muslims and pits people against each other instead of pulling us together," she said.



Think about what it would mean to entrust the nuclear codes to someone with a very thin skin, who lashes out at anyone who challenges him, Clinton said.



"Imagine how easily it could be that Donald Trump would feel insulted and start a real war - not just a Twitter war - at 3:00 in the morning. Imagine what it would mean for our economy to have someone who built his career exploiting workers, stiffing small businesses," Clinton said.



