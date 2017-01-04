Ambitious strategic sale programme remains on paper

The strategic sale programme pursued enthusiastically by the previous NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was put in the cold storage by the UPA soon after it came into power in 2004.



The Modi government has revived the strategic sale idea after 12 years. However, it still remains on paper despite the big talk of Niti Aayog, which is tasked to do the groundwork.



While presenting the 2016-17 budget, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said that Niti Aayog will identify PSUs for strategic sale. Accordingly, the Aayog has identified both loss-making and profitable PSUs for stake sale under this route. The Aayog has identified 32 PSUs for strategic selloff so far.



The Aayog has submitted two separate lists of sick CPSEs to the Prime Minister’s Office—one comprising state-owned companies that can be either closed down or sold off and the other a list of enterprises which can be privatised through strategic sale.



In the current fiscal, the government has targeted to raise Rs 20,500 crore via strategic sale.



Neeraj Kumar Gupta, secretary, department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), had earlier told FC that both loss-making and profitable PSUs from non-strategic sectors will be considered for strategic sale provided they have some value for private sector. The previous NDA government led by Vajpayee had sold off several PSUs.



But the government has finally kick-started the strategic sale of its stakes in 51 listed and unlisted companies held through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (Suuti). It has raised nearly Rs 2,100 crore by selling 1.5 per cent stake in L&T. Suuti has split its divestment programme into three parts.



Group A, which includes its holding in ITC, L&T and Axis Bank, will be up for divestment first.



Group B will include the eight unlisted firms in which Suuti owns shares. Group C will hold the remaining 40 listed firms held by Suuti.



The eight unlisted companies include National Securities Depository, North Eastern Development Finance, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure, Over The Counter Exchange of India, STCI Finance, Stock Holding Corp. of India, Unit Trust of India Investment Advisory Services and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services.



The government has failed to meet its disinvestment target in recent years. It raised Rs 25,312 crore in 2015-16 against the target of Rs 69,500 crore. It had raised around Rs 24,500 crore in 2014-15, about Rs 16,000 crore in 2013-14 and Rs 23,960 crore in 2012-13, nearly Rs 14,000 crore in 2011-12 and over Rs 22,100 crore in 2010-11.



