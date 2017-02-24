Amalgamation plans in Amtek

A series of board meetings, which began on Thursday, will hopefully result in the embattled Amtek Auto Group find its way out from under the mountain of debt that it finds itself buried under. All the moving parts have finally been put in place whereby a consortium of banks has agreed in principle to a restructuring-cum-revival plan. The Rs 13,500 crore debt on the books of principal companies will thus be hopefully pared to Rs 3,200 crore after the completion of this exercise. The boards will pass a resolution to effect a mega merger of Amtek Auto, Metalyst Forgings, Castex Tecnologies, JMT Auto and ARGL. Some of the group’s unlisted firms like ACIL too will be added to this entity. Fresh equity will be then issued (through new shares) to financial investors on the pre-condition that these funds will be used only for the purpose of retiring debt in the group. In parallel, the German unit of Amtek Auto, Tekfor, is reportedly in the last stages of a sale for about $900 million. These proceeds will also be used to retire debt.



In the past too, Amtek Auto had tried to hawk off Tekfor, but unsuccessfully. Last November, there was talk that a state-owned Chinese firm, a private equity group, Spain’s CIE — part-owned by India’s Mahindra Group — and Canada’s Linamar were among those who had shown interest. It was not clear whether Japan’s Musashi Seimitsu, which earlier last year bought rival Hay Group, had also shown interest. Amtek officials remained tight lipped on the issue. Between the fresh equity infusion and sale of Tekfor, a total debt reduction of approximately Rs 10,300 crore is expected. The creditor banks may convert their loans into equity.



Last November, auto components maker Amtek Auto had stated that a joint board meeting of Amtek Auto, Metalyst Forgings, ARGL and Castex Technologies had approved the proposal for infusion of fresh capital by new investors in each of the four group companies. The same plan also envisaged a broader corporate restructuring involving the consolidation of the domestic business and the ongoing asset monetisation to support the proposed plan, it had added. Banking industry sources told FC that the bank consortium has now given a tacit approval to go ahead with this exercise by bringing in financial investors and selling the German unit simultaneously.



Closure on all this is expected by the end of 2017-18 first quarter. The sequential game plan after many such attempts in the past is to reduce debt drastically, streamline operations, reconstitute the boards by giving the financial investors board positions. The end objective is to create an auto component monolith by merging all the listed subsidiaries and some of the unlisted arms and have the financial investor acting as an ombudsman for better financial practices. Close to 23 banks have an exposure of Rs 4,850 crore in subsidiary Castex Technologies, which reported net loss of Rs 466 crore in FY16 when it had a market cap of Rs 421 crore. In the case of the other subsidiary Metalyst Forgings, 17 banks had an exposure of close to Rs 2,100 crore. It posted a loss of Rs 230 crore in FY 2015-16 when its market cap stood at Rs 187 crore. Nearly 32 banks have dues of Rs 21,000 crore lent to Arvind Dham-promoted Amtek Auto group that supplies components to several automobile companies including Maruti Suzuki. Amtek Auto closed at Rs 37.85 on Thursday, up Rs 1.80 with a market capitalisation of Rs 850.70 crore. Standalone net sales at the end of December 2016 were 438.40 crore, but the net loss was Rs 241.56 crore, down from Rs 755.18 crore net loss in the September 2016 quarter.



In November, the boards of Amtek Auto, Metalyst Forgings, ARGL and Castex Technologies discussed the proposed investment of equity by overseas investor(s) to buy stake in each company and simultaneous restructuring of debt subject to lenders approval. This plan was taken to the banks for their approval.



