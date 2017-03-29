Alternative crop route to overcome drought woes

While the drought in large parts of southern India has highlighted the plight of farmers across the region, the situation has also come in handy to not only look at alternate crops likes pulses, groundnuts and millets, in place of water intensive paddy and sugarcane, but also on better use of available water in a state like Tamil Nadu.



The MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) has initiated steps on introducing alternate crops, as well as well restoration and water augmentation works in a few districts in Tamil Nadu. “The alternate crops cultivation is based on the local agricultural situation. However, at MSSRF we have been promoting crops such as pulses, groundnuts and millets in selected areas of Villupuram, Pudukkottai and Namakkal districts in Tamil Nadu. These crops require less water and can yield a good alternate income for farmers. This approach has had some results in the areas where we have tried them,” says Dr Gopinath, senior scientist, MSSRF.



Special package



Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government recently came out with a special package for pulses cultivation in some districts with a target to cover an area of 60,000 acres for which it provided an outlay of Rs 50 crore.



In his proposal, the director of agriculture had submitted to the state government that during 2016, the state recorded an overall deficit of 40 per cent rainfall, against the normal rainfall of 921 mm. In the case of the north east monsoon, it received a mere 168.3 mm rainfall, as against 440 mm and thereby a deficit of 62 per cent, leaving 21 districts with large deficiency and 11 districts with deficient rainfall. The poor rainfall resulted in a shortfall of around 15.58 lakh acres in the total crop coverage and a (-) 1.013 lakh acres in pulses, when compared to the previous year.



Pulses cultivation



It further stated that the normal area under pulses hovers around eight lakh hectares, with black gram and green gram being the major short duration pulse crops cultivated in the state, which sees 20 per cent of pulses crop cultivated during Kharif and 80 per cent during Rabi season. The major area is rain fed, leading to lower productivity. However, due to measures taken by the government, the pulses production in the state has increased to 7.67 lakh tonnes in 2014-15, from 2.46 lakh tonnes in 2010-11.



In the context of the drought, it is felt that the present water table does not encourage the cultivation of water intensive crops such as sugarcane, paddy and other commercial crops in the state. Hence, the move to promote the cultivation of pulses, wherever sufficient ground water is available through adoption of various technologies including water saving techniques, the government said. It has sought to provide micro irrigation kits like raingun and sprinklers, besides quality certified pulses seeds for small and marginal farmers among others across 17 districts in the state.



