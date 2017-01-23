UP alliance gives 298 seats to SP, 105 to Cong

After days of Akhilesh Yadav’s dilemma and intense bargaining over seat sharing, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance was finally inked on Sunday.



Of the 403 assembly berths, the Samajwadi Party will contest 298 seats leaving the rest 105 for its ally Congress. The RLD, which would be going alone, has already declared 35 seats in western UP.



On Saturday, the alliance was tottering and it nearly collapsed with the SP refusing to give Congress more than 99 seats and the later sticking to its demand for over 140 seats.



Things began to take shape after the Congress president Sonia Gandhi intervened and the RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, one of whose daughters is married into the Mulayam Singh Yadav family, approached Akhilesh Yadav.



All Congress heavyweights – ranging from Priyanaka Ga­ndhi, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad to Akhilesh Yad­av’s close aide, Abhishek Mi­s­hra – got into the act on Saturday night. Speculatio­ns were rife that Priyanka personally spoke to Akh­ilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple, after both sides refused to relent.



Azad also remained in constant touch with his Raj­ya Sabha colleague and Akh­i­lesh’s uncle, Ram Gopal Ya­d­av. Sources said Co­n­gress strategist Prashant Kishore had a word with the UP chief minister and urged him to “look at the bigger picture.”



Finally the pact was sealed before Akhilesh released his manifesto on Sunday. In Lucknow, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and state Samajwadi chief Nare­sh Uttam announced at a joint press conference that the alliance was being forged in the larger interests and to stop divisive and communal forces from coming to power.



Uttam appealed to workers to support candidates of the alliance and carry forward the develop­ment work done by the Akhilesh government. “It is necessary to check commun­al forces from coming to power and hence this alliance,” he said.



Babbar said the prevailing atmosphere had made it imperative for like-minded pa­rties to join hands and for­ge a secular front. “This alliance is based on the foundation of secularism and will fight anti-people and anti-fa­r­mer policies being pursued in the country,” he said.



For Congress as well as SP, this marriage of convenience– whose durability is still a matter of debate– comes as a major relief during an election that seems to be throwing up no winners.



