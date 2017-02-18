All you wanted to know about Trump’s Mexico wall

What does the US-Mexico border look like right now?



The border is almost 2,000 miles long, two-thirds of which tracks the Rio Grande River. Land along the border cuts through cities, including San Ysidro, California and El Paso (Texas) as well as rural farmland, desert, arroyos, craggy mountains and wildlife reserves. The border features an array of existing fencing, more than 30 border patrol stations and 25 legal ports of entry.



Where are border barriers already in place?



Barriers span 653 miles of the US-Mexico border, mostly along the western half. Much of the southern borders of California, Arizona and New Mexico have existing barriers, ranging from 18-foot-tall iron fencing and corrugated metal to makeshift vehicle barriers and barbed wire.



How many people cross illegally into the US from Mexico?



It’s hard to say. There were 4,08,870 border apprehensions in the southwest US last year — a large number of which were people presenting themselves to border agents and seeking asylum.



Who put up the current border barriers?



Most of the existing border fence was built after 2006, under president George W. Bush. The barriers targeted border crossers between Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego. Trump has cited the Secure Fence Act as the legal authority to restart the work on border barriers.



What is Trump’s wall proposal?



Trump has suggested a 1,000-mile-long physical barrier made of concrete, though the administration has also discussed other options. In interviews, Trump has said precast concrete planks could be used to construct the wall, akin to border walls in Israel, and he has typically called for the wall to be around 40 feet tall.



Since winning the election, he has said he’d be open to fencing along some stretches of the border, and that the wall would need to cover only half the 2,000-mile border, with natural barriers providing coverage of the rest. It's not clear how existing border barriers fit into this plan.



Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has characterised Trump's plan as consisting of “effective physical barriers, advanced technology and strategic deployment of law enforcement personnel.”



Do Americans want to build a wall?



Polls suggest that most Americans don’t support building a border wall. A poll conducted in August by Pew Research found that 61 per cent of Americans are opposed to “building a wall along the entire border with Mexico,” while 36 per cent favor it. Critics of the Pew survey have said Trump’s wall proposal doesn’t intend to cover the entire border.



A more recent Pew survey conducted in late November and early December asked respondents to prioritise eight possible proposals for US immigration reform, and building a wall was the least popular option. Only 40 per cent of respondents thought that building a border wall was a very important, or somewhat important, goal.



How much would it cost to build Trump’s wall?



Estimates range from $8 billion to $40 billion, depending on whom you ask. Trump estimates that the wall can be built for a figure ranging from $8 billion to $12 billion.



Congressional Republicans said they expect it would cost from $12 billion to $15 billion, based



on what it cost to build existing border fencing. According to Reuters, an internal Department of Homeland Security report said the wall could cost up to $21.6 billion.



Independent estimates have been much higher. A study published in the MIT Technology Review said a 1,000-mile wall would cost from $27 billion to $40 billion. The study estimated $8.7 billion for concrete, $4.6 billion for steel and labour costs at $14 billion to $27 billion. Separately, Bernstein Research calculated $15 billion to $25 billion for labour, land acquisition and construction costs.



Would Mexico pay for a wall?



It doesn’t appear that Mexico would directly pay for it, as Trump has insisted.



If Mexico doesn’t pay for a wall, who would?



One possibility is that US taxpayers would pay for it, and Congress would try to recoup the cost from Mexico.



While the US can’t legally force Mexico to pay for US infrastructure, Trump and GOP leaders have suggested that there are other means of recouping construction costs from Mexico. In a January interview, House speaker Ryan said: “We’re going to pay for it and front the money” and “There are a lot of different ways of getting Mexico to contribute to doing this.”



In April 2016, Trump said he could invoke the Patriot Act to cut off remittance payments to Mexico from Mexican immigrants living in the US. Mexicans sent home $25.7 billion in remittances in 2016, according to the Banco de Mexico. That’s more than 95 percent of all remittances received by Mexico last year.



Would eminent domain be used to acquire land for a wall?



Most likely, since previous border projects have also used eminent domain.



Two-thirds of the land along the border is private or state-owned. And most of that land is in Texas, where much of the border does not already have fencing. The Trump administration would probably need to use eminent domain to acquire the remaining land needed to complete a border wall.



Who would build the wall?



Homeland Security would probably solicit bids from private contractors for most of the work. An executive order from president Trump instructed the Department of Homeland Security to plan, design and build the wall. But these types of projects are typically awarded to private contractors that undertake most of that work.



How many jobs would building a wall create?



Estimates have ranged from the low thousands to tens of thousands.



How long would it take to build a wall?



Several years, at best. Securing funding for the entire project and acquiring land on which the wall would be built could cause significant delays.



The bulk of the existing 653 miles of fencing took about three years to erect, but some of the more difficult terrain increased that timeline. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has said the project will be “well under way within two years.”



According to Reuters, an internal Department of Homeland Security report suggested the project could be finished by the end of 2020.



Would a wall be effective?



Border apprehensions tend to decrease in areas after barriers have been constructed, though other factors likely contribute. There was a significant drop in apprehensions after fencing was built near San Diego in the early 1990s. The drop there was followed by a spike in apprehensions to the east, near Tucson, Arizona, where the border was less fortified.



It's clear that reinforcement is not without limitations. Border agents told the New York Times that they found at least one tunnel a month from 2007 to 2010 as more fencing went up. Also, a wall wouldn’t deter asylum seekers, who present themselves to border agents at legal ports of entry and currently make up a large number of those apprehended at the border. Nor would it stop immigrants who fly into the country and overstay legal visas.



The Department of Homeland Security said almost 5,30,000 people overstayed in fiscal 2015, about 2,00,000 more than were apprehended at the border that same year.



How would a wall impact US-Mexico relations?



A public rift between Trump and Peña Nieto could have larger implications for US-Mexico trade.



