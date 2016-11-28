All you need is patience

Prashant Jain is the star fund manager at HDFC Mutual Fund. He is the chief investment officer overseeing Rs 1.7 lakh crore investors’ money. Two of his funds, HDFC Equity and HDFC Top 200 have delivered returns of 28 per cent over the last decade and are among the best-run funds in India. He was voted as the best CIO by research houses like Morning Star and Mercer.



Big Calls



In 2004, when the UPA government came to power the equity market tanked, Prashant Jain was among few fund managers who wrote an open letter to their unit holders asking them not to panic, saying this shall pass. He was proven right; in a matter of few weeks, the market settled and very soon it was making a new high and that resulted in him coming to the limelight. The other bit has been going contrarian and taking large bet on his conviction stocks for the long-term. Whether in taking a bet on infrastructure contractors or cement companies, he has been able to stay out of the crowd and enter a sector when nobody was ready to bet their money on it.



Jain’s ability to take a position when a sector is in absolute slump has been able to deliver results. For instance, in 2008 when infrastructure stocks were riding high, Jain gave those a miss and instead picked up phrama and consumer stocks, which were available at a fraction of the multiples of some of infra stocks. The call paid off in a big way.



Stock-picking strategy



He sticks to quality stocks with reasonable diversification and looks for businesses with reasonable quality and management and holds on to investments for the long-term. He evaluates the quality of business by looking at comparative advantages and the company’s ability to survive for next 10 years. Jain uses return on capital employed (ROCE) as an effective tool for evaluating the sustainability of business. Any business which doesn’t have a competitive advantage will generally fail to deliver a decent ROCE. According to him, while evaluating a track record of a company, one can look at a 5-10-year period. In order to judge the management, Jain looks at the track record of the board of directors and auditors, and the extent of tax and dividend paid by a company.



On his success as a fund manager



“A disciplined approach to investing, focus on quality and diversification, avoidance of very expensive investments, a very stable and talented investments team, support of group and management, particularly in adverse times, lots of smart and hardworking entrepreneurs, growing and competitive economy, support of sell side, luck/destiny have all played a role in this journey. We will continue to do exactly what we have done so far – invest with a long-term view, ignore noise and short-term performance pressures, give the fund our best every day and hope for a good outcome”



