Algo glitch may mar NSE IPO

The NSE, which has filed papers for Rs 10,000-crore public offer, may have to pay a hefty penalty to market regulator Sebi before its draft red herring prospectus is accepted for the customary final observation that triggers an IPO launch in the primary market.



The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by the country’s largest bourse has some shocking revelations that should prompt the market regulator to think twice before issuing its final observations. The watchdog grants the final go-ahead on basis of the disclosures made in the DRHP for the public listing of any company on the stock exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may also ask NSE to highlight its flaws in the past in its IPO advertisements.



The lapses it admitted in IPO papers are shocking as stock exchanges themselves are second-level regulators of companies whose securities are traded on their platforms. Deplorably, NSE in its DRHP said its system is “prone to manipulation”. The draft papers have also disclosed that certain brokers enjoyed under advantage during the period between 10 December 2012 and 30 May 2014. It is inexcusable that, as per NSE’s admission, some of its employees knew about this serious glitch.



“The system architecture of the company’s TCP-IP based TBT system was prone to manipulation. The independent agency’s analysis highlighted trends for certain periods where a few stockbrokers appear to be the first to connect to specific servers significantly more often than others. The TCP-IP based TBT system architecture indicated that data was disseminated in a sequential manner whereby the stock broker who connected first to the server received ticks (market feed) before the stock broker who connected later,” says the NSE papers filed with Sebi.



“The independent agency observed indications of potential preferential treatment to a few stockbrokers. Different stockbrokers were treated differently and there was no uniform approach applied across stockbrokers with respect to allocation of new IPs across ports on existing servers and movement from one server to another. “Ticks were disseminated faster to members connected to less crowded servers, thereby giving an advantage to such stockbrokers,” it said.



Further, the exchange disclosed that as observed by the independent investigation agency, “the lack of documented policies and protocols with respect to various aspects of the functioning of high frequency trading IT system(the TBT system) is damaging for the stock exchange’s IT system not able to maintain the past records for the shake of transparency in administration and functioning of the stock exchange system.



“Data retention, email and other information for certain former employees was unavailable,” according to the independent agency. This also will be a flaw that Sebi will be looking at while assessing NSE’s disclosures in the DRHP.



These disclosure were made with regard to high frequency trading (HFT) controversy. HFT is algorithmic-based trading that uses powerful computers to enter and exit positions at very high frequency and has been in use in the Indian stock market for quite some time now.



Sebi realising the serious threat it poses to ordinary investors in the markets by providing undue advantage to select market participants over others has released a discussion paper on strengthening the regulatory framework for HFT in August 2016.



The paper proposes seven potential measures to regulate HFT. These include minimum resting time, banning of tick-by-tick data sharing, randomisation of orders, auctions instead of continuous markets, redesign of queuing practices, increase in minimum tick size, and restriction on co-location.



An NSE official Financial Chronicle spoke to said, “These are all old issues as NSE shifted to multi-cast system in 2014 which ensured equal dissemination. The forensic agency appointed accordingly submitted its report, which has been forwarded to Sebi. The new system doesn’t have the limitation of the TCP-IP.”



A market participant, who didn’t want to be quoted, said, “At best NSE will get penalised by Sebi for the wrong doing in the past, may be a financial penalty, Sebi has to take a stand before clearing the IPO.”



An investment banker, who has handled many primary market issues, said, "Sebi will be looking at the disclosures made by NSE and may take disciplinary action but that will be a separate issue. Since the IPO is an offer for sale for the existing shareholders, Sebi may look purely from the angle of providing exit to the shareholders. While issuing its observations, it may ask NSE and merchant bankers to highlight this wrongdoing in the IPO advertisements.



However, the fact that NSE has not mentioned which stock exchange it will be listing on will be also a worry for the investors as Indian companies can not list on a foreign stock exchange before getting listed in India. In that case it has to first get listed on BSE and seek its approval, the investment banker said.



The object of the NSE IPO as per the DRHP is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchange and to carry out the sale of up to 11.14 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders, enhance NSE’s brand and provide liquidity to the existing shareholders.



raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com



