Akhilesh wins cycle battle

In a major boost to UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, the election commission on Monday recognised the faction headed by him as the Samajwadi Party and allotted the reserved symbol ‘bicycle’ to it for contesting the forthcoming assembly elections.



The group led by Akh­ilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol bicycle, the three-member election commission, headed by Nasim Zaidi, said in its order.



The verdict comes a day ahead of the start of the filing of nominations in the 7-phased polls in the state beginning on February 11.



The order, dealing a ma­jor blow to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, c­ame after the EC heard the two sides on Friday. It also came within a fortnight of Akhilesh being anointed the national president of the party. “The commission hereby answers the issue by holding that the groups led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and its reserved symbol bicycle for the purposes of the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order 1968,” the EC order said.



Reacting to the EC order, a jubilant Ramgopal Yadav, who is the chief minister's uncle and general secretary of the group, said, “The EC took the right decision as they (Mulayam camp) did not have any supporting documents to claim symbol and party name.” “The chief minister is very happy," he said.



About party's plans for an alliance with Congress in the state for the coming elections, he said, “The pa­r­ty president will be deci­ding it. I hope it will happen.”



As news of EC order trickled in, hordes of Akhilesh loyalists broke into celebrations outside the 5-Kalidas Marg residence of the chief minister.



There were scenes of jubilation in the VIP security zone that houses the complex where Akhilesh and Mulayam live in separate bungalows. “Our prayer has been answered. We will now work with full zeal and vigour to ensure the victory of our Akhilesh bhaiya,” said a youth SP leader outside the CM's bungalow.



As soon as he got the news, Akhilesh went to meet his father to seek his blessings.



Meanwhile, a miffed Mulayam stunned party workers by declaring he would fight against son Akhilesh Yadav if he did not shed his “negative approach” towards the Muslims, in an apparent effort to keep the community glued to him after a split.



With the party he founded 25 years ago in a quandary following the revolt by his chief minister son and a split in the Muslim votes appearing a foregone conclusion, Mulayam, in a bid to get the backing of the community, which has stood solidly behind him for years, minced no words in accusing Akhilesh of nurturing a “negative approach” towards them.



The hard-hitting remarks by the 77-year-old leader came when he addressed party workers at the SP headquarters here amid the battle for supremacy in the state's ruling party, just a day before filing of nominations starts for 73 seats in western UP having considerable presence of Muslims.



