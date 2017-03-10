Akhilesh opens door for post-poll alliance with Maya

As most exit polls on Thursday indicated that Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav would be in within shouting distance of a majority but not really there, news came that the youth leader was already thinking of rolling out Plan B.



Akhilesh dropped a political bombshell when he said that he was ready for a tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), a party with which it has done business before – however, that experiment ended in spectacular failure.



In an interview to the BBC, Akhilesh suggested that the he could go into a post poll alliance with the BSP in case the SP-Congress alliance fell short of a majority in the Uttar Pradesh polls.



The suggestion was made against the backdrop of the exit polls, none of which gave his alliance an overwhelming victory in the elections. In fact the exit polls have either indicated a big win for the BJP or a hung assembly. The SP-Congress alliance is reportedly open to the idea of supping



with Mayawati’s BSP to keep out so-called communal forces, a none-too-discreet description to refer to the Sangh Parivar.



The SP and BSP have been bitter rivals in state politics and Akhilesh’s suggestion has taken everyone by surprise. The chief minister, who emerged victorious from a bruising internal battle within his party in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state is keen to retain his stranglehold over the party.



An alliance between the BSP and SP is unlikely but politics is the art of the possible. Under the circumstances it would be interesting to see what sort of deal the two parties cut, knowing their bitter rivalry and the fact that Mayawati can be a tough leader and none too easy to please. For now, all sides are waiting for the actual counting of votes on March 11. Meanwhile, Ramgopal Yadav, Akhilesh’s uncle and SP leader, said on Thursday evening that his nephew was on course to winning a second consecutive term.



