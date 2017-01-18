Akhilesh to lead SP, Cong tie-up in state

After clinching the election symbol “cycle” from his father, new Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has stitched together an alliance with the Congress to take on a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and comeback hopeful Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).



Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad formally made public the alliance with the Samajwadi Party confirming what had been a foregone conclusion.



Though the details of the partnership are still being worked out, party insiders said that the SP has agreed on the Congress’ list of candidates. Congress, which had prepared ground to contest all 403 assembly seats, has settled down to play the second fiddle to the SP. It is likely to contest only 80 seats in the state. Azad said that Akhilesh Yadav will lead the alliance as its chief ministerial candidate. Congress leaders said that a lot of backroom work over the alliance was completed and the seat sharing sorted before it was formally announced.



The Congress, which had launched its campaign against the ruling Samajwadi Party, will now re-calibrate its strategy to suit the alliance. The workers at the local levels will also re-orient. With Akhilesh leading the alliance, Congress’ chief ministerial face Shiela Dikshit will withdraw from the race. Dikshit had already declared that she will not be in the contest if SP joined hands with the Congress. “I will like to gracefully withdraw as there cannot be two chief ministerial candidates for the elections,” said Dikshit.



A larger grand alliance of more partners is also not ruled out on the lines of victorious mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar where the Congress, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contested together. After the Congress, talks were also on with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal, which has a presence in western Uttar Pradesh. Azad said that as of now it is Congress-SP alliance. “We will think about mahagathbandhan in the coming days,” he said.



The Congress hopes to improve its position in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, where it has 28 sitting MLAs. The ruling SP has 229 MLAs, while RLD has eight members.



If the last Lok Sabha polls are taken into account, the BJP clearly has an edge — having won 71 of the 80 seats. SP managed only 5 and the Congress was able to survive a washout as Rahul Gandhi survived a tough battle in Amethi and Sonia Gandhi retained Rae Bareilly. It was a massive jump for the BJP, which had won only 47 seats in 2012 assembly elections. The three parties will be hoping to repeat their performance of last elections, but anti-incumbency against the SP and the internal feud that played out in the last one year has posed a new challenge.



The SP believes that Akhilesh has emerged stronger after the factional feud with his father and uncle Shivpal Yadav and his appeal among young voters will help it steal the march over rivals. Sensing Akhilesh’s popularity, the Congress has jumped onto the SP bandwagon. The Congress received some boost on Tuesday with Sahibabad MLA Amar Pal Sharma joining the party deserting the BSP.



