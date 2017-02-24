Airtel to buy Telenor India in no-cash deal

As consolidation gains momentum in the telecom sector after new entrant Reliance Jio’s aggressive pricing, Bharti Airtel said on Thursday it will buy out Telenor India in a no-cash deal, a move that would bolster Airtel’s presence in 1,800 mhz band.



A Telenor spokesman said Bharti will take Telenor unit’s commitments to pay for licences and phone towers. The acquisition, which also includes Telenor’s India employees and its 44 million (4.4 crore) customers, will not lead to any impairment charges for Telenor, the spokesman added. As part of the deal, Airtel will acquire Telenor India’s running operations in seven circles — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam.



“On completion, the proposed acquisition will undergo seamless integration, both on the client as well as the network side, and further strengthen our market position in several key circles. The customers of Telenor India will now be able to enjoy a range of Airtel’s world-class products and services,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said.



“Finding a long-term solution to our India business has been a priority for us, and we are pleased with our agreement with Airtel. The decision to exit India has not been taken lightly. After thorough consideration, it is our view that the significant investments needed to secure Telenor India’s future business on a standalone basis will not give an acceptable level of return,” said Sigve Brekke, chief executive officer of Telenor Group.



Shares of Bharti Airtel, in which Singapore Telecommunications is the second-biggest shareholder, rose as much as 11 per cent on Thursday on bourses to a one-and-a-half year high after the deal was announced.



Telenor entered India in 2008. In 2016, its India’s revenues at Rs 4,800 crore were robust but its EBIDTA margins low at 7 per cent. In comparison, Airtel’s EBIDTA margins were much higher at 38 per cent. The merger will lead to a significant improvement in Telenor India’s margins.



Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio’s entry has fueled shake-up in the Indian telecom market, the second largest in the world after China. Its offers of free voice calls and data have dented profitability of rival telcos.



Bharti Airtel reported its lowest profit in four years in the December quarter while No. 3 player Idea Cellular posted its first-ever quarterly loss for the same period.



With their margins under pressure, players are looking for opportunity to merge in order to be able to take on tough competition from Jio.



In September, Reliance Communications and Aircel merged their wireless operations on September 14 to give birth to an entity with assets worth Rs 65,000 crore. Earlier, Reliance Communications had acquired Sistema’s MTS in an all-stock deal In January 2016. Now, Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices are in merger talks.



