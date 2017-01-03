Airlines fear foreign carriers’ back-door entry

Apprehending that foreign carriers could set up shops in India through the recently relaxed FDI norms, domestic private airlines are vigorously protesting against any possible back-door entry by them skirting the existing norms. The present rule stipulates that for a carrier to start flying services in the country its majority control should be in Indian hands.Senior executives said that overseas carriers with deep pockets, in some cases state-funded, could eat away their traffic and render them bleeding. They had raised the issue last week with the aviation ministry and are expected to give a formal representation on this shortly, two people familiar with the development told Financial Chronicle. “If we allow foreign carriers to come and set up airlines here with complete control then carriers from the Middle-East like Emirates, Etihad and Qatar would come and launch three different airlines. They have the funds.“It is not permitted anywhere in the world — neither in the first world nor in the second world or any other place,” an airline executive who attended the mee­ting said. A civil aviation ministry official said the matter did come up in the meeting with senior industry executives and stakeholders.“It will be examined and appropriate actions will be taken. Since the matter pert­a­ins to commerce ministry it will be discussed with them,” he said.In a wave of decisions last year, the government had opened the aviation sector wide open for overseas investors, including 100 per cent FDI in local airlines. It, however, retained the FDI cap for foreign airlines at 49 per cent and said the clause of substantial ow­nership and effective control would continue to apply for giving flying permit to an entity.Accordingly, a company planning to launch scheduled airline is required to have Indian chairman and at least two-thirds of the directors should also be Indians. The substantial ownership and effective control would also be vested in Indian nationals.But there has been a fear that foreign airlines could indirectly control a local airline company teaming up with their national sovereign funds. This has prompted the domestic carriers to flag the issue. “Indian carriers will never have that kind of fund to match foreign airlines. Many of them are state-funded. We have to sense the problem before it actually becomes real,” another executive said.The ministry official said that a proposal by foreign airline to pick up stake in domestic airline has to be approved by an inter-ministerial panel. So, while granting approval the panel will see if the proposal complies with all the existing rules, he said.The development has come at a time when Air Asia India, aJV of Tata Sons and Malaysian carrier Air Asia, is in the spotlight for controversy around its effective control. BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy has challenged the grant of flying licence to the airline citing violation of the SOEC clause and has filed a case in Delhi High Court.