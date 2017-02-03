Aircel-Maxis deal:ED moves SC against releasing Marans' assets

The Enforcement Directorate today moved the Supreme Court urging it not to release the properties of Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi, attached by it in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.



A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud asked the Special Public Prosecutor Anand Grover to file a proper petition and said it will be taken up at 2 PM.



Grover who was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for all 2G spectrum related cases by the apex court said that the Special 2G Court should be directed not to accept bonds furnished by Maran brothers after their discharge in the case yesterday.



