LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Air ticket sales down 5-7%

By Nirbhay Kumar Nov 15 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The demonetisation drive has clipped the wings of airlines with carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet witnessing 5-7 per cent drop in advance bookings of tickets in the past three days. The airlines have seen sharp fall in offline sale of tickets with corporate and online channels being largely stable. “The ticket sales has soa­r­ed 3-4 times at airports, but overall it has slipped. The counter sale accounts for 2 per cent of the total sales,” an airline executive said.

Explaining the trend, he said discretionary spend has fallen as a result of cash crunch in the market and it had impacted the industry. Also, travel agents who keep as much as 30 per cent inventory, it varies from airline to airline, are busy depositing their cash in view of the government move to demonetise high value notes.

The now-defunct notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 can be used only for limited period at designated places like petrol pumps, chemist shops, government hospitals and railway stations. It is also allowed to be used for buying air tickets at airports till the time the older notes are replaced with new ones.

“We have registered dip in ticket sales. The online and corporate sales are more or less intact but offline sales – paid in cash at travel houses and agents buying out of advance they have with airlines – have been affected,” said a SpiceJet executive.

Online travel houses like Makemytrip, Yatra and Tri­vago have seen their daily sales falling after November 8.

nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Plug loopholes
    Government should introduce guidelines to disallow long-term capital gain exemption

    IF the demonetisation move by the government had come 16 years ago, stock brokers and other stakeholders of the Indian equity market would have topped

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Disequilibrium:</b> The Prince who runs away from coronation

Bipolarity is the lifeblood of a vibrant polity and a ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Desire, pride & life’s journey

Desire is a bridge that connects our dreams and yet ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter