Air ticket sales down 5-7%

The demonetisation drive has clipped the wings of airlines with carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet witnessing 5-7 per cent drop in advance bookings of tickets in the past three days. The airlines have seen sharp fall in offline sale of tickets with corporate and online channels being largely stable. “The ticket sales has soa­r­ed 3-4 times at airports, but overall it has slipped. The counter sale accounts for 2 per cent of the total sales,” an airline executive said.Explaining the trend, he said discretionary spend has fallen as a result of cash crunch in the market and it had impacted the industry. Also, travel agents who keep as much as 30 per cent inventory, it varies from airline to airline, are busy depositing their cash in view of the government move to demonetise high value notes.The now-defunct notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 can be used only for limited period at designated places like petrol pumps, chemist shops, government hospitals and railway stations. It is also allowed to be used for buying air tickets at airports till the time the older notes are replaced with new ones.“We have registered dip in ticket sales. The online and corporate sales are more or less intact but offline sales – paid in cash at travel houses and agents buying out of advance they have with airlines – have been affected,” said a SpiceJet executive.Online travel houses like Makemytrip, Yatra and Tri­vago have seen their daily sales falling after November 8.