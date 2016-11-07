Air quality plumbs new depths

Delhi’s 16 million population is literally gasping for breath with a thick layer of smoke and fog making the air hazardous. On Sunday, Delhi’s air quality became the worst in the past 17 years with the 24-hour-average threatening to go past the maximum limit. The AQI (air quality index), as measured by the US embassy here, were reading 999 microgram per cubic metre at ITO, IGI Airport, Birla Mandir, Anand Vihar and many other centres.



The real-time readings of respirable pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 breached the safe standards by over 17 times. The hourly AQI of monitoring stations run by the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR remained 500 plus, way beyond the maximum limit.



A combination of smoke from burning stubble in neighbouring states, dust from construction works and vehicle emissions have pushed up levels of the most dangerous particles, known as PM 2. Noted agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan said, “Burning of straw is not the solution and farmers need to be made aware of the value of the straw. Using rice straw with molasses and urea, cattle feed can be made which will stop the problem.” (See Page 2)



Experts compared the spell of grey haze shrouding the Delhi sky for almost a week now with the 1952 Great Smog in London when about 4,000 people had died prematurely. In London, the average PM levels were about 500 microgram per cubic metre at that time. However, there was also high level of SO2 there, which is not a concern in Delhi as of now. Experts said, while the level of sulphur dioxide is still in control in the city, in terms of other parameters like volume of particulates, the situation was nearly as bad as the infamous London episode that resulted in around 4,000 premature deaths. With the air quality plumbing the depths, air purifiers and masks have been flying off the shelf across the national capital region. (Detailed story on Page 2)



State chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a slew of measures as immediate steps to bring down pollution. The measures include banning construction and demolition activities for five days. The chief minister also said possibility of engineering artificial rain over the city and bringing back the odd-even scheme are being explored as other options. Schools have also been closed for three days.



The Delhi government has banned use of all diesel generator sets starting from Monday, which will continue until Friday. However, emergency services like hospitals and mobile towers have been exempted. Other measures include water sprinkling on roads of 100-foot width at least once a week.



Kejriwal appealed to the people to stay indoors and, if possible, work from home considering the alarming levels of pollution. On the odd-even formula, he said the government would make an assessment in the next few days and implement it, if there is a need.



The coal-based Badarpur power plant, which generates around 300 mw of power, will be closed for he next 10 days beginning Monday as it is considered one of the key sources of pollution.



On the other hand, the Centre has called a meeting of environment ministers of all neighbouring states on Monday to curb the stubble burning by farmers, which has made Delhi a “gas chamber.”



“There are five reasons triggering air pollution that include use of firewood, coal, diesel, petrol and burning of agricultural waste. We have to find solution to address the problem,” Kejriwal had said. Due to high levels of PM 10 and PM 2.5, the situation has been bad through the year in Delhi, but this time around, factors like crop burning and firecrackers are responsible for the deteriorating air quality, he had said.



