Air India’s US operations beat Gulf for revenues

A significant shift in business is taking place at Air India with US operations contributing big time compared to other foreign markets, including the Gulf and Far East, which for decades remained most lucrative for the state-run carrier.



Once written off by most experts, the carrier’s direct flights to the US now account for 28 per cent of its total international capacity, earning an estimated surplus of 22 per cent over variable cost.



In just one year, the capacity has grown over 25 per cent from 20-22 per cent in 2015 to 28 per cent now. Air India added new services to the US late in 2015.



The airline is expected to see its revenue from the US market increasing to Rs 3,000 crore in FY17 from about Rs 2,600 crore in FY16.



With load factor ranging from 75 per cent to 80 per cent on its direct flights to four US destinations – New York, Newark, Chicago and San Francisco – the operating margins are on the rise.



“US flights are comparatively better than other markets, as we don’t have much competition with regard to non-stop flights. It is a signature product of Air India. The other key market is Australia, which did not do well initially but has picked up now,” a top Air India official told Financial Chronicle.



“As compared to the overall routes profile, the US routes rank higher in terms of priority, revenue, load factor, yield and passengers. In the US flights, we have seen more than 60 per cent load factor even in business class,” the official added.



The improved performance of its non-stop flights to the US has enthused the Air India (AI) management to move forward aggressively by enlarging its fleet, number of seats and flights to American destinations. While a Delhi-Washington-Delhi non-stop flight will be launched in July, AI is also studying the commercial viability of starting services to Los Angeles.



AI’s thrust on US business comes at a time when revenue as well as profitability of the state-run carrier continue to dwindle on the Gulf routes, including destinations like Dubai, Doha and Sharjah. “Overall, the US has be­en a good market for us followed by Far East, Europe and the UK. The Gulf region has been quite disappointing because revenue on these ro­utes has really declined in the past one year. Recession in the Gulf economy due to oil crisis has impacted the business,” the official said.



In the last one year, Air India’s revenue from the Gulf has seen a decline of 8-10 per cent. The low-cost arm of the national carrier, Air India Express, too is facing the heat of competition on these routes.



It may be noted that Gulf and West Asia continue to be the top market for Indian carriers, accounting for over 50 per cent of the total international traffic in and out of India. The UAE alone acco­unts for 34.1 per cent share of this pie, as per the latest government data for July-September 2016. The UAE is followed by S Arabia (6.1 per cent), Singapore (6.1 per cent), Oman (5.6 per cent), Qatar (5.4 per cent), Thailand (5.2 per cent) and the UK (4.8 per cent).



