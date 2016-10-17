AI grabs $45m from Boeing for lower fuel efficiency

After dragging its heels initially, state-run Air India has finally coaxed American plane maker Boeing to pay compensation for lower than promised fuel efficiency in B787 Dreamliner aircraft.The aviation behemoth has agreed to pay $45 million for additional fuel burn to the airline. But industry sources said the compensation would not be given upfront in cash. Instead, credit memo of this amount would be issued to the airline, which would be settled against future payments made by Air India towards aircraft purchase.The airline has nine wide-body aircraft, six B787s and three B777s on order, which it hopes to get by March 2018. A proposal to order five more wide-body airplanes is under consideration.While Boeing did not respond to email queries sent by Financial Chronicle on October 1, an Air India spokesperson refused to speak on the issue citing confidentiality clause.Sources, however, said, “There was initial disagreement between the two parties over compensation amount, but later negotiations were held for about $45 million to which they agreed.”The source attributed the delay in reaching a mutually agreeable amount to a certain clause in the aircraft purchase contract that put an upper cap for compensation. It has been learnt that the upper threshold for compensation was fixed at a maximum of $80,000 per aircraft for five years. This totals to $10.8 million for all the 27 B787 aircraft for which Air India had placed the order as part of its fleet acquisition plan.Another industry source said the aircraft delivered in the beginning, about 10-12 in number, failed on fuel efficiency parameters but those delivered later are better. The source pointed out that Boeing was not making direct compensation to any airline globally and was giving benefits in lieu of this for future aircraft purchase.“In case of Australian carrier Qantas also, compensation has perhaps been promised in terms of discounts in future aircraft buy,” the source said. So far, Air India has received 21 B787 aircraft of the 27 it ordered in 2006. There was significant delay in delivery of B787 but it is not clear if the airline has received compensation for this. Even those which came were frequently grounded for technical glitches.As part of its fleet acquisition plan, AI had in 2006 placed orders for 68 aircraft worth $11 billion with Boeing. The aircraft included 27 Dreamliners, 15 B777-300ERs, eight B777-200LRs and 18 B737-800s. The airline has so far taken delivery of 21 Dreamliners, 12 777-300ERs and all eight B777-200LRs and 18 narrow-body B737-800s.