AI asks banks to align lending rate with MCLR

As its internal health index is showing signs of recovery, Air India wants banks to cut the interest rate at which it has borrowed funds by linking it with marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR). The reduced interest cost would result in a saving of up to Rs 200 crore annually on the total loan of about Rs 15,000 crore.



The airline’s chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani has already written to State Bank of India (SBI) for the much-needed relief as he attempts to turn around the carrier ahead of the timeline set by the government in 2012. He would make a similar request to other banks also which will bring the interest rate to 8.5 per cent from 10.05 per cent now.



“The consortium of banks has been requested to align the interest rates on loans to MCLR, plus a reasonable spread not to exceed 50 basis points.



With this, the interest rate would work out to 8.5 per cent as against the present rate of 10.05 per cent,” a senior airline official said. It has also sought support from the government in terms of sovereign guarantee to convert its long-term working capital of Rs 10,500 crore into non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with 10-15 year duration.



State-owned Air India, it seems, is on the path of revival with steps taken to revamp its tattered operations paying off. Four years since its revival plan was put in place, the airline has significantly narrowed its losses and improved its operational parameters.



The government-controlled carrier turned EBIDTA positive of Rs 2,413.29 crore in 2015-16 as against the negative EBIDTA of Rs 2236.95 crore in 2011-12 when it was almost on ventilator. In order to resuscitate it, the government cleared a Rs 30,231 crore bailout package. While it promised to infuse funds to this extent, the government linked this with certain performance parameters, which included both financial as well as operational.



On both the two counts, the airline has made significant progress. It cut down its losses to Rs 3,836.77 crore at the end of FY16 from Rs 7,559.74 crore in FY12 helped by a lower jet fuel price, higher demand and corrective measures taken as per turnaround plan (TAP). The airline has claimed to make an operating profit of Rs 105 crore in FY16 though it has been disputed by government auditor CAG, which in a report last week said the airline actually incurred an operating loss of Rs 321.4cr during this fiscal.



“The operating profit earned in 2015-16 of Rs 105 crore is calculated on the basis of reducing the total expenditure, excluding only the financing costs from the total revenue. It is therefore the equivalent of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and includes provision of Rs 1,867.78 crore of depreciation,” the official quoted above said.



“Had depreciation been excluded from the expenditure the operating profit would have significantly increased,” he added reiterating that the airline calculated operating profit as per the generally accepted accounting standards.



Buoyed by the double digit-growth in the domestic market, the airline is planning to scale up its fleet size. It has decided to induct 104 aircraft by 2020. As by that time it will phase out almost 20 aircraft -- 10 A320s, 3 A319s, 5 B747s and 3 ATR-42 the net addition to the fleet will be 85 aircraft.



nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com



