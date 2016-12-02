AHLL gets Rs 450cr boost

Apollo Health and Lifestyle, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s wholly owned subsidiary which operates the retail healthcare formats, has received Rs 450 crore growth capital from International Finance Corporation (IFC) and IFC Asset Management Company.



AHLL operates a range of formats that fill the space between home care and tertiary care hospitals.



AHLL will use IFC’s equity investment to expand the network of Clinics, Cradle and Diagnostics centres across India.



“Through this investment we endeavour to continue Apollo Group's legacy of setting industry benchmarks and contributing to elevate the standard of healthcare to the next level. Given the immense potential and the need for quality healthcare delivery at affordable prices, AHLL will continue to expand through both organic and in-organic means and is committed to enhancing the patient experience and medical care offered by the current network,” said Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.



Currently, the AHLL has 72 clinics, 12 Spectra hospitals, 42 diagnostic labs, 200 plus patient care centre and 1,000 plus collection points under Apollo Diagnostics and 8 Cradle hospitals.



AHLL expects Spectra and Diagnostics to aggressively drive growth in the next few years. Over the next three years, AHLL is looking at adding another 10 Cradle hospitals.



“Since 2005, IFC has made multiple rounds of debt and equity investments in Apollo Hospitals to help the company with its expansion plans and increase access to affordable healthcare in the country,” said Henrik Elschner Pedersen, IFC Senior Manager – Consumer and Social Services – Asia.



