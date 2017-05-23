AgriMin to promote GM mustard after environmental clearance

With the environment ministry soon likely to take a decision on whether to allow GM mustard for commercial cultivation, the agriculture ministry has said that it has no problem with the biotech crop once it is released by a competent authority.



“We do not discriminate between GM and non-GM crops. Our main concern is to increase production,” said agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh indicating that his ministry will go ahead with its promotion after the GM Mustard variety is cleared by the environment ministry.



The GM mustard has been cleared by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), which is the regulatory body of genetically-modified crops, and the expert panel on May 11 has recommended the Environment Ministry to allow commercial cultivation of the variety. If done, it will be the first food crop in India and second one after Bt Cotton.



The GM mustard (Brassica juncea) hybrid DMH-11 has been developed by Delhi University’s Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants under its former vice chancellor Deepak Pental.



“Whatever crops are notified, be it GM or non-GM, if scientists approve it, our ministry’s mandate is to increase production, productivity, bring down cost of production and ensure right price to farmers,” Singh said when asked if his ministry will promote GM mustard. He was speaking at a press conference to mark three years of the NDA government in office and share its achievements in the farm sector during this period.



On the sidelines of the event, agriculture secretary SK Pattanayak said: “GEAC has given approval to GM mustard, but we will see after the crop is notified.” The process takes time and definitely it will not be available for cultivation this year, he added.



The decision of the GEAC has attracted sharp criticism from anti-GM activists and farmers’ organisations, who said such varieties will lead to huge losses for farmers as it would ‘monopolise’ the seed market.



According to Pental, the GM mustard variety, which took 20 years to be developed, will increase yield 25-30 per cent to 2.6 tonnes per hectares. However, there is already a non-GM mustard variety (RH 749), cultivated in Haryana and other states, yields 2.5 tonnes per hectare.



In a letter to the environment minister all major farmers’ organisations including the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, have appealed to the government not to allow commercial release of the GM mustard. In a joint letter they said: “We understand that the decision with regard to approval or rejection will now be taken by you. We urge you not to approve this GM mustard, which has no utility for farmers and is in fact against our economic interests.”



