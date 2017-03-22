After UP win, 10 state polls will keep BJP on toes till 2019

The high-voltage assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur is over but the dance of democracy will continue to enthral in the coming months leading up to the grand finale in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would run for a second term in office.



If one had thought that Prime Minister Modi has passed the litmus test by winning politically significant Uttar Pradesh – with its 80 Lok Sabha seats, a grip on the state gives stability to the central government – and adding Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in the BJP’s kitty, he has other key battles lined up in 2018 and beyond. The most notable electoral contests will be the fight for Gujarat and Karnataka, the two big states.



For the Congress, repeatedly pushed to the fringes in elections, and in a battle of its own to maintain its relevance, the party has major stakes in the polls due next year. After its dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh and being voted out in Uttarakhand and Goa, the party is in disarray despite wresting Punjab from the Akali Dal-BJP.



Tough challenge



For the Congress, 2018 will bring a tough electoral challenge. The party will defend its governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and take on Prime Minister Modi in his home turf of Gujarat.



The Congress party also has a major task ahead of retaining its foothold in the northeast where the BJP is keen to wrest Mizoram and Meghalaya from it. The BJP already has governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur. But, keen to spread its footprint in the region it is eyeing Congress-ruled Mizoram and Meghalaya and the Left-ruled Tripura. In Nagaland, the BJP already has an alliance with the ruling Naga People’s Front.



The terms of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assemblies will end in January next year. The Karnataka assembly elections will be held before May 2018. In Gujarat, which is going to the polls for the first time since 2002 without Modi as chief minister, the BJP will be fighting a prestige battle. However, as in elections everywhere else, he will continue to be the face of the BJP’s campaign in the state.



The stakes have already been raised for the state unit of the party after the BJP’s impressive performance in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has coined a slogan to capture 150 of the 182 assembly seats in the state. The BJP at the moment has 121 MLAs in the assembly. The party had won 127 seats under Modi’s leadership in 2002 and 117 in 2007 when he won a second term.



On the prowl



In Karnataka, the ruling Congress is already on the back foot, and facing anti-incumbency. The party is also battling the internal disenchantment of the cadres. As part of its game plan to improve its winning chances, the BJP is on the prowl to poach disgruntled elements from the Congress, the way it did in Uttarakhand.



This strategy appears to be working. At least five Congress MLAs have switched sides. One of the biggest names for the BJP is former chief minister and Union minister S.M. Krishna.



Meanwhile, before the stage is set for the big battles for the assemblies, the upcoming civic elections in New Delhi in April will be a big test. It might be only a civic poll, but the BJP and the Congress will go big to make noise to make an impression at the national level.



Going by the traction received by the Mumbai municipal corporation where the BJP and the Shiv Sena decimated the Congress and NCP, the Delhi polls are expected to be a high-decibel triangular contest involving the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



Not a small test



AAP had swept the Delhi assembly polls two years ago and would seek control of the municipal corporations which are currently ruled by the BJP. For the BJP, it will once again be a test of Modi’s popularity even though the scale is smaller. For the Congress, it is a battle for regaining the lost ground.



After the elections in Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura, stage will be set for electoral battles in Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the three Hindi heartland states.



