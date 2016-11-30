After Twitter, Coke fiasco, Rlys eyes Rs 41K crore non-fare revenue

The Indian Railways wants to make amends. Early this year, Coca Cola and Twitter offered advertisement proposals to railways, but the transporter failed to act on it in the absence of a policy on non-fare revenue.



Learning from the missed opportunity, the public sector entity now wants to prepare itself to generate a whopping Rs 41,000 crore in the next few years by hiving off its parcel business into separate profit centre, frame policy for unsolicited bids from private firms and monetising key land parcels. Sources said the railways recently shared its plan with prime minister Narendra Modi detailing the steps to increase its non-fare revenue almost eight-fold from now at Rs 5,000 crore. Its non-fare revenue is projected to account for 15 per cent of the total revenue from goods and passengers segment.



The railways currently earns a total of about Rs 1,70,000 crore from freight and passengers, which is projected to touch about Rs 2,34,000 crore by 2021.



Lower earnings from coal, its main freight item, and tepid demand in other categories have prompted railways to look for non-tariff options to bolster its earning and remain commercially viable.



It has identified several areas where there is huge potential to raise revenue, besides working on a policy to accept unsolicited bids from corporate houses.



“Coca Cola had shown interest in advertising on all trains in the northern region, but the railways could not accept the proposal as there was no policy on unsolicited bids. Micro-blogging site Twitter also wanted to put up lighting system at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, but we could not respond,” admitted an official source.



The railways are now in the process of formulating a policy that would allow it to consider such business proposals. Among other steps to raise its non-passenger revenue, it will identify 30 land parcels which would be monetised by giving them out to private firms on long-term lease. The railways will also build capacity internally to seize the business ideas that come from time to time.



These tasks are likely to be completed by 2018 with some of them scheduled for early implementation. Senior level officers could be given annual targets to meet non-traffic revenue across various zones. Officials failing to meet the target could be taken to task.



Talking about the innovative ways the railways is looking to improve its non-fare revenue, the official said it carries 23 million passengers daily on its network and therefore the possibilities to raise revenue from current levels was huge. “The railways has high aspirations and is chalking out workable plans for the short and medium term,” he said.



In a bid to boost non-fare revenue, the railways last mo­nth gave vinyl-wrap adve­rtising contracts for two sets of trains, which would fetch it Rs 8 crore a year. It pla­ns to offer all 12,617 passeng­er trains to advertisers to ge­n­erate non-traffic revenue.



