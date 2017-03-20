After 4-months, Manipur blockade ends midnight

The United Naga Council on Sunday announced the withdrawal of the 130-day-long economic blockade in Manipur with the state’s newly-elected BJP government agreeing to release free UNC leaders unconditionally and closing all cases on the blockade against Naga leaders. The decision to lift the blockade from Sunday midnight was taken at a tripartite meet with the state government, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Centre at Senapati district headquarters.



In a joint statement signed by all stakeholders, additional chief secretary J. Suresh Babu and UNC general secretary S Milan said: “The grievances of the UNC that led to the imposition of the economic blockade was recognised at the meeting. The government of Manipur agrees to start consultations with all stakeholders to redress the grievances.”



The UNC said it would lift the blockade with immediate effect. “The government of Manipur will unconditionally release arrested UNC leaders and all the cases against Naga tribal leaders and students leaders will also be closed,” it said. Saying that the next round of tripartite talks would be held in a month’s time at the political level, the UNC also expressed appreciation of the initiative and new approach of the state government to address core issues.



The meeting was attended by representatives of All Naga Students Union of Manipur and Naga Women’s Union.



The UNC had imposed the economic blockade since November 1 last year to protest against the creation of seven new districts by the then Congress government in October 2016. The UNC had opposed the bifurcation of Sadar Hills districts. Newly appointed CM N Biren Singh had last week assured to fulfil BJP’s poll promise on the end of the blockade soon.



