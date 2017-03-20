LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

After 4-months, Manipur blockade ends midnight

By Manoj Anand Mar 19 2017 , Guwahati

Tags: News
The United Naga Council on Sunday announced the withdrawal of the 130-day-long economic blockade in Manipur with the state’s newly-elected BJP government agreeing to release free UNC leaders unconditionally and closing all cases on the blockade against Naga leaders. The decision to lift the blockade from Sunday midnight was taken at a tripartite meet with the state government, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Centre at Senapati district headquarters.

In a joint statement signed by all stakeholders, additional chief secretary J. Suresh Babu and UNC general secretary S Milan said: “The grievances of the UNC that led to the imposition of the economic blockade was recognised at the meeting. The government of Manipur agrees to start consultations with all stakeholders to redress the grievances.”

The UNC said it would lift the blockade with immediate effect. “The government of Manipur will unconditionally release arrested UNC leaders and all the cases against Naga tribal leaders and students leaders will also be closed,” it said. Saying that the next round of tripartite talks would be held in a month’s time at the political level, the UNC also expressed appreciation of the initiative and new approach of the state government to address core issues.

The meeting was attended by representatives of All Naga Students Union of Manipur and Naga Women’s Union.

The UNC had imposed the economic blockade since November 1 last year to protest against the creation of seven new districts by the then Congress government in October 2016. The UNC had opposed the bifurcation of Sadar Hills districts. Newly appointed CM N Biren Singh had last week assured to fulfil BJP’s poll promise on the end of the blockade soon.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Go Ahead
    Early compression of GST rates would give big boost to the ‘Make in India’ campaign

    There’s no denying the fact that Goods and Services Tax (GST) set to be rolled out on July 1, is the biggest tax reform since Raja Jesudoss Chellaia

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : When Hindu majoritarianism won

The continuing media coverage of the just concluded Uttar Pradesh ...

Susan Visvanathan

Jeeva’s son, Muthu

Muthu Krishnan came to the city with one thought in ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Singing in tune with nature

Many tribals indigenous peoples hold that every plant has its ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter