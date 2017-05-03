Affordable housing pushes growth in HFCs

As the government makes an all-out effort to ensure that the goals of ‘Affordable Housing for all by 2022’ are met, the housing finance sector is witnessing a big boost to its prospects. In addition, softening interest rates and correcting property prices are making investors bet big on housing finance companies.



With several housing finance companies (HFCs) focusing on the low income group customer segment, housing finance companies would benefit immensely from the scheme which would help accelerate their growth further.



On Tuesday, shares of HFCs such as LIC Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes hit their respective record highs on the BSE in intra-day. Analysts said that they are positive on the sector which is poised to grow by 18-20 per cent in the next few years. Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, lead analyst (banking and NBFCs) at Reliance Securities said, “The run up in the stocks of HFCs is because of the government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), due to which the future looks quite strong for HFCs and we expect a strong uptick in demand for them. The valuations are reasonable if you factor in the potential growth from PMAY.”



“The housing finance sector is poised to grow by 15-20 per cent CAGR over the next three years. The primary driver for the strong growth will be the increased focus of government towards housing. All the big housing finance companies are showing a growth in their assets under management led by growth in both builder finance as well as retail housing loans,” added Mishra.



Push for affordable housing



The government has announced several measures to meet its goal of housing for all. The primary aim of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is to ensure that two crore houses are built in the country. The target group of the scheme comprises low income and economically weaker sections in urban India. The scheme comes with a subsidised interest rate of 6.5 per cent for housing loans which would help cut the Equated Monthly Instalments.



With efforts being made to address the supply side, demand side and affordability issues, it would likely expand the borrower base. As a result, affordable housing may outperform other segments of housing in terms of launches due to it being given infrastructure status and may see more developers taking interest in development of this segment of housing.



Siddharth Purohit senior equity research analyst, banking at Angel Broking said, “Growth of housing finance companies continues to be strong along with stable asset quality. The outlook for the next 3-4 years remains strong for HFCs and the recent move of introducing Credit Linked Subvention Scheme for the middle income group by the government will further boost the demand for affordable housing in India. We continue to have a positive view on the sector. We are still positive on Deewan Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance.”



Asset Quality



Delinquencies continue to be under control for HFCs. For instance, the gross NPA for all the companies was below one per cent. HFCs also continued to report good profitability indicators with a return on equity of 19.5 per cent in 9MFY17 (20 per cent for FY16). “Going forward owing to the sharper reduction in incremental lending rates vis-a-vis cost of funds, interest spreads for HFCs could decline from present levels impacting the net interest margins by around 10-15 bps. Further, some rise in credit provisions could lead to a 15-20 bps reduction in profitability for HFCs in FY17,” said Rohit Inamdar, senior vice president and group head, Financial Sector Ratings.



LIC Housing Finance Company Ltd posted an 18 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 529.19 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal ended March 31. Its total income witnessed an increase of 11.8 per cent to Rs 3,661.86 crore as against Rs 3,273.94 crore a year ago. There was an over two-fold jump in its provision and write-off at Rs 89.29 crore during the March quarter of 2016-17, from Rs 37.63 crore in the year-ago period. There was a decline in its assets to Rs 1,50,900.56 crore as at the end of March 2017, from Rs 1,50,997.20 crore a year ago. The main business of the company is to provide loans for purchase or construction of residential units.



Indiabulls Housing Finance posted a 24.4 per cent year-on-year rise in March quarter consolidated net profit, as net interest income grew. Net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year stood at Rs 841 crore, against Rs 676 crore a year ago. Net interest income for the quarter rose 21.8 per cent to Rs1,360 crore from Rs 1,116 crore a year ago. The gross NPA was unchanged at 0.85 per cent and net NPA unchanged at 0.36 per cent, Q-o-Q.



CAN FIN Homes sponsored Can Fin Homes reported almost 50 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 70.86 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2017 on higher income from operations. The company’s net profit was at Rs 47.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Can Fin Homes is engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase and construction of housing units. Total income of the company rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 361.48 crore during January-March period of 2016-17 from Rs 295.27 crore in the same period a year earlier.



GRUH Home Finance’s net profit rose 25.76 per cent to Rs 110.45 crore on 13.4 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 416.11 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. The company's loan assets have increased to Rs 13,244 crore as on March 31, 2017, from Rs 11,115 crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 19 per cent.



