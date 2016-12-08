Advani embarrasses govt in Parliament

BJP veteran LK Advani, who has for all practical purposes withdrawn from active politics and has refrained from commenting on the government so far, decided to break his silence on Wednesday. And when he did that, the government took an embarrassing knock.Frustrated over the continued deadlock in Parliament over the demonetisation debate, Advani’s angst with Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar’s inability to conduct business smoothly was caught on the mike.Amidst noisy protests in the Lok Sabha, the former deputy prime minister expressed his anguish over the way proceedings were being handled. He said that neither the speaker nor the parliamentary affairs minister was running the house. In a rare display of anger, Advani was heard saying, “Neither the speaker nor the parliamentary affairs minister is running the House….I am going to tell the speaker that she is not running the House ... I am going to say it publicly. Both sides are a party to this,” Advani said with Kumar looking to pacify the senior leader.After the house was adjourned, Advani asked a Lok Sabha official the time till the adjournment. When informed that it was till 2 pm, he shot back, “Why not sine die?”Advani’s comment came even as prime minister Narendra Modi told his party MPs not to relent before the opposition as people were in favour of demonetisation. The PM told the MPs that people would now have to be educated about how to operate in a cashless system, just like they were introduced to the electronic voting machines during the elections.The PM asked the MPs to campaign against black money and spread the message about the positive impact of demonetisation. He also blamed the opposition for stalling Parliament proceedings.In Rajya Sabha, leader of the house Arun Jaitley dared the opposition to debate demonetisation. He said the prime minister was ready to intervene in the debate, but rejected opposition’s demand seeking his presence all through the deliberations as unjustified.Jaitley said such a demand was unprecedented and the governmentcould not meet irrational conditions imposed by the opposition. If you have courage, let us have a discussion, he said.