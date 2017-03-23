Adityanath allocates portfolios, keeps home
Mar 23 2017
Cabinet Ministers
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya: (PWD), Food Processing, Entertainment Tax and Public Enterprises Department.
Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma: Higher and Secondary Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and IT
Rajesh Agarwal: Finance
Sidhharth Nath Singh: Medical and Health
Surya Pratap Shahi: Agriculture and agricultural research
Suresh Kumar Khanna: Urban Development, Parliamentary Affairs
Swami Prasad Maurya: Labour, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation
Satish Mahana:
Industrial Development
Rita Bahuguna Joshi: Women and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development and Tourism
Dara Singh Chauhan: Forest and Environment, Zoological Gardens
Dharampal Singh: Irrigation
SP Singh Baghel: Fisheries, Minor
Irrigation and Animal Husbandry
Satyadev Pachauri: Khadi Gramodyog, Silk and Export Promotion
Ramapati Shastri: SC/ST welfare
Jai Prakash Singh: Excise
Om Prakash Rajbhar: Backward Castes and Handicap Welfare
Brijesh Pathak: Law and Justice, Political Pension, Renewable Energy,
Lakshmi Narain Chowdhury - Milk Development, Religious Endowment Culture, Minority Welfare
Chetan Chauhan: Sports and Youth Welfare
Srikant Sharma: Power
Rajendra Pratap Singh: Rural Engineering
Mukut Bihari Verma: Cooperative
Ashutosh Tondon: Technical and Medical Education
Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi: Stamp and Court Fees, Registration and Civil Aviation
Mohsin Raza: Science and Technology, Electronics, IT,
Muslim Waqf and Haj
Ministers of State
(Independent charge)
Anupma Jaiswal: Basic Education, Child Development and Nutrition, Finance, Revenue
Suresh Rana: Cane Development, Sugar Mills and Industrial Development
Upendra Tiwari: Environment, Water Supply, Land Development and Water Resources and Forest
Mahendra Kumar Singh: Rural
Development, Medical and Health
Swatantra Dev Singh: Transport, Protocol and Power
Bhupendra Singh Chowdhury: Panchyati Raj, PWD
Dharam Singh Saini: Ayush, Rehabilitation
Anil Rajbhar: Armymen Welfare, Homeguards, Food Processing,
Civil Defence
Swati Singh: NRI Department, Flood Control, Agriculture Export, Marketing, Women and Family Welfare and Mother and Child Development
13 ministers of state have also beengiven portfolios