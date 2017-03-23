Adityanath allocates portfolios, keeps home

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on the proposal of Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi on Wednesday appointed BJP MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh as the Protem Speaker of the Assembly. Later the CM allocated portfolios to his cabinet colleagues keeping over three dozen departments including the Home ministry with himself. The other ministries with the CM are Information, Housing and Urban Planning, Food and Civil Supplies, Mining, Personnel, Institutional Finance and a few others. The rest of the allocations are:



Cabinet Ministers



Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya: (PWD), Food Processing, Entertainment Tax and Public Enterprises Department.



Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma: Higher and Secondary Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and IT



Rajesh Agarwal: Finance



Sidhharth Nath Singh: Medical and Health



Surya Pratap Shahi: Agriculture and agricultural research



Suresh Kumar Khanna: Urban Development, Parliamentary Affairs



Swami Prasad Maurya: Labour, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation



Satish Mahana:



Industrial Development



Rita Bahuguna Joshi: Women and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development and Tourism



Dara Singh Chauhan: Forest and Environment, Zoological Gardens



Dharampal Singh: Irrigation



SP Singh Baghel: Fisheries, Minor



Irrigation and Animal Husbandry



Satyadev Pachauri: Khadi Gramodyog, Silk and Export Promotion



Ramapati Shastri: SC/ST welfare



Jai Prakash Singh: Excise



Om Prakash Rajbhar: Backward Castes and Handicap Welfare



Brijesh Pathak: Law and Justice, Political Pension, Renewable Energy,



Lakshmi Narain Chowdhury - Milk Development, Religious Endowment Culture, Minority Welfare



Chetan Chauhan: Sports and Youth Welfare



Srikant Sharma: Power



Rajendra Pratap Singh: Rural Engineering



Mukut Bihari Verma: Cooperative



Ashutosh Tondon: Technical and Medical Education



Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi: Stamp and Court Fees, Registration and Civil Aviation



Mohsin Raza: Science and Technology, Electronics, IT,



Muslim Waqf and Haj



Ministers of State



(Independent charge)



Anupma Jaiswal: Basic Education, Child Development and Nutrition, Finance, Revenue



Suresh Rana: Cane Development, Sugar Mills and Industrial Development



Upendra Tiwari: Environment, Water Supply, Land Development and Water Resources and Forest



Mahendra Kumar Singh: Rural



Development, Medical and Health



Swatantra Dev Singh: Transport, Protocol and Power



Bhupendra Singh Chowdhury: Panchyati Raj, PWD



Dharam Singh Saini: Ayush, Rehabilitation



Anil Rajbhar: Armymen Welfare, Homeguards, Food Processing,



Civil Defence



Swati Singh: NRI Department, Flood Control, Agriculture Export, Marketing, Women and Family Welfare and Mother and Child Development



13 ministers of state have also beengiven portfolios



