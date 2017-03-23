LoginRegister
Adityanath allocates portfolios, keeps home

Mar 23 2017

Tags: News
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on the proposal of Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi on Wednesday appointed BJP MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh as the Protem Speaker of the Assembly. Later the CM allocated portfolios to his cabinet colleagues keeping over three dozen departments including the Home ministry with himself. The other ministries with the CM are Information, Housing and Urban Planning, Food and Civil Supplies, Mining, Personnel, Institutional Finance and a few others. The rest of the allocations are:

Cabinet Ministers

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya: (PWD), Food Processing, Entertainment Tax and Public Enterprises Department.

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma: Higher and Secondary Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and IT

Rajesh Agarwal: Finance

Sidhharth Nath Singh: Medical and Health

Surya Pratap Shahi: Agriculture and agricultural research

Suresh Kumar Khanna: Urban Development, Parliamentary Affairs

Swami Prasad Maurya: Labour, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation

Satish Mahana:

Industrial Development

Rita Bahuguna Joshi: Women and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development and Tourism

Dara Singh Chauhan: Forest and Environment, Zoological Gardens

Dharampal Singh: Irrigation

SP Singh Baghel: Fisheries, Minor

Irrigation and Animal Husbandry

Satyadev Pachauri: Khadi Gramodyog, Silk and Export Promotion

Ramapati Shastri: SC/ST welfare

Jai Prakash Singh: Excise

Om Prakash Rajbhar: Backward Castes and Handicap Welfare

Brijesh Pathak: Law and Justice, Political Pension, Renewable Energy,

Lakshmi Narain Chowdhury - Milk Development, Religious Endowment Culture, Minority Welfare

Chetan Chauhan: Sports and Youth Welfare

Srikant Sharma: Power

Rajendra Pratap Singh: Rural Engineering

Mukut Bihari Verma: Cooperative

Ashutosh Tondon: Technical and Medical Education

Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi: Stamp and Court Fees, Registration and Civil Aviation

Mohsin Raza: Science and Technology, Electronics, IT,

Muslim Waqf and Haj

Ministers of State

(Independent charge)

Anupma Jaiswal: Basic Education, Child Development and Nutrition, Finance, Revenue

Suresh Rana: Cane Development, Sugar Mills and Industrial Development

Upendra Tiwari: Environment, Water Supply, Land Development and Water Resources and Forest

Mahendra Kumar Singh: Rural

Development, Medical and Health

Swatantra Dev Singh: Transport, Protocol and Power

Bhupendra Singh Chowdhury: Panchyati Raj, PWD

Dharam Singh Saini: Ayush, Rehabilitation

Anil Rajbhar: Armymen Welfare, Homeguards, Food Processing,

Civil Defence

Swati Singh: NRI Department, Flood Control, Agriculture Export, Marketing, Women and Family Welfare and Mother and Child Development

13 ministers of state have also beengiven portfolios

