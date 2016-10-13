Act against Azhar, Saeed, says Pak daily

A leading Pakistani daily on Wednesday asked the civilian and military establishment why action against JeM chief Masood Azhar and JuD’s Hafiz Saeed was “danger” to the country’s national security.



The strong editorial in The Nation, considered close to the government and military establishment, came as a prominent journalist, Cyril Almeida, of Dawn was banned from leaving Pakistan because of his front-page report on a rift between the military and the civilian government over the military’s covert support to militant groups like the Haqqani network, Taliban and the LeT. The editorial titled “How to Lose Friends And Alienate People” said the government and the military instead of taking actions against Azhar and Saeed was lecturing the press. The daily said that it was a “disturbing day when civilian and military top leadership meet to lecture the media on how to do their job.”



