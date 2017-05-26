Achhe Din: Short on expectation

A country which adds almost 10 million hands to its workforce annually, the government’s failure to generate more jobs has the potential for creating a socio-economic crisis. In the three years of the Modi government, while most policy action steps have yielded desired results and the macro-economic indicators are looking up, the situation on the job front is big thumbs-down.



The policy levers have been unable to spur domestic private investment. Besides, the demonetisation drive is estimated to have left lakhs of workers in the informal sector jobless. The challenges have mounted with rising protectionism in Europe and the US and automation threatening to swallow millions of jobs in the IT and manufacturing sectors. Sensing the gravity of the problem, the government renewed its focus on the flagship Mudra scheme to promote self-employment. But, that has been unable to meet the high hopes raised in the run-up to 2014 elections when Narendra Modi came to power.



So, has achche din arrived for the aam admi even after three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office? The feel-good catchy slogan had captured the imagination of the country, especially the employable youngsters.



It was on November 22, 2013, at an election rally in Agra, that Modi had promised one crore jobs every year if his party won the Lok Sabha election. Was it a tall order? Three years into office, job creation remains the biggest concern of the BJP-led government. Labour bureau data shows that job creation could be at the lowest point in the eight years.



Earlier this year, rating agency Crisil said that over 1.5 million people were entering the job market every month and the rapid adoption of automation, which reduced the dependence on labour, had aggravated the situation.



The unemployment rate in the country was 4.9 per cent in 2013, 4.7 per cent in 2012 and 3.8 per cent in 2011. As for the scheduled castes, the unemployment rate was 3.1 per cent in 2011, which has now risen to 5 per cent. That means, while there has been a steady increase in the number of jobless people since 2011, there has been a worrying, almost double, jump in the figures pertaining to the unemployment among the scheduled castes.



NITI Aayog, the government’s think-tank, has estimated the unemployment rate to be between 5 per cent and 8 per cent currently. That is despite Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ programme which generated interest from foreign investors.



Challenge



The challenge for the Modi government on the employment front is even bigger now with the IT sector, one of the largest employers in the country, on a layoff spree to cut costs and also due to work permit restrictions for Indians in foreign countries, especially in the US. The biggest IT firms such as Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant are planning to lay off 56,000 engineers this year. The trend started in November 2016, when Larsen & Toubro shed 14,000 employees in one of the biggest corporate retrenchment exercises in recent times.



Last week, Arvind Subramanian, the chief economic advisor, made an important statement on the state of the economy, saying India’s current employment challenge is particularly difficult as sectors that did well in generating jobs in the boom years like IT, construction and agriculture, are in trouble now.



Agriculture is the principal source of livelihood for about 60 million households and over 20 million landless labourer households. The construction industry provides over 35 million jobs. IT supports 3.7 million jobs in the country and it is a natural choice for the educated. If these three sectors languish, new jobs will not be created. In IT alone, the country has lost an estimated 2,00,000 to 6,00,000 jobs and there is uncertainty for those still hanging on in IT sector.



Agrarian distress



Continuing farmers’ suicides across the country are like a millstone around the government. Earlier this month, the government admitted in the Supreme Court that despite a multi-pronged approach to improve income and social security of farmers, over 12,000 suicides were reported in the agricultural sector every year since 2013.



According to Citizen Resources and Action Initiative, an NGO, the PM Fasal Bima Yojana had not reached even 20 per cent of small and marginal farmers as the Centre had parked thousands of crores of rupees with private insurance companies.Meanwhile, the government faces a persisting bad bank loan situation.



Banks NPAs



As a result, while top rated corporates have shifted to the money market to raise funds, small and medium enterprises are facing a funds drought. The government has empowered the RBI to be directly involved in cases of NPA resolution, but experts are still sceptical to what extent this will help. Even if the bad loan clean-up is over, there is a huge capital void in the state-run banks which the government has to fill up.



