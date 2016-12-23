Acharya panel report ready, Jan-Dec likely to be new FY

The government appointed four-member panel, headed by former chief economic adviser Shankar Acharya (in pic), to examine the feasibility of changing India’s financial year is likely to submit its report ahead of the December 31 deadline.



Official sources said the committee has finished its work and is likely to favour a shift to a calendar year as the country’s new financial year instead of the present April-March system introduced by the British way back in 1867.



If accepted, this could pave the way for adoption of a new system as early as 2018. But a January-December financial year would mean that government would have to again advance the date for budget presentation to around November. The government has already advanced budget 2017-18 date to February 1 from earlier practice of having it on the last day of February.



“I am from the old school. There is no way I can reveal the contents of the report,” said Shankar Acharya.



While other members of the panel refused to state the nature of recommendations ahead of its presentation to the finance ministry, sources said that calendar year has emerged as the best option given its worldwide prevalence and panel members would come out with a clear recommendation on the issue.



“The finance ministry is waiting for the committee’s report before a decision is taken on shifting country’s current system accounting year. Based on the suggestions, the implementation could happen as early 2018,” said a government official privy to the development. He added that changeover could find mention in 2017-18 budget.



The shift to a new financial year would be the next big budget-related idea from the Modi government. The Centre has already decided to merge the Railway budget with general budget and has dropped plan and non-plan distinction. While taking these decisions, it was also decided to explore a change to a new financial year.



“The changeover would require altering calendar of other events like provisional estimates of GDP by CSO, budget presentation and the likes. This would make sense only if we are able to align our numbers with broader global numbers in a time bound manner,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings.



Sources said the Acharya committee looked at various options for a new financial year for India, including some new ideas of starting the year from around Diwali day in November and old ones like May-April accounting year as practiced in the country before 1867. Also the present sugar year October to September and crop year (sowing to harvesting) beginning July and ending in June was studied.



But it is learnt to have found more merit in the January - December financial year that besides being aligned to country’s climatic conditions is most widely followed system globally. Barring United States, many other large economies follow January –December financial year. Large multi-national corporations also follow calendar year for data reporting, including in India. Also multilateral agencies like World Bank, IMF and ADB follow January-December year.



Government set up the four-member panel on July 6 to study the desirability and feasibility of having a new financial year and submits its report by December 31. The committee includes as members former cabinet secretary KM Chandrasekhar, PV Rajaraman, former finance secretary of Tamil Nadu, and Rajiv Kumar, senior fellow, Centre for Policy Research.



As per the terms of reference of the committee, it is to examine the merits and demerits of various dates for the commencement of the financial year including the existing date (April to March), taking into account the various relevant factors.



Other terms include, look into suitability of new financial year from the view point of estimation of receipts and expenditure of central and state governments, effect of the different crop periods, relationship of the financial year to the working season, impact on businesses, taxation system and procedures and statistics and data collection.



In addition, convenience of legislature for preparing budget will also have to be considered by the panel. It is not for the first time calendar year is being looked as the new financial year. In 1984, the L K Jha committee had recommended the same but it could not be introduced due to implementation related problems.



