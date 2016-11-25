LoginRegister
Abdullah hits outs at supporters of demonetisation

By PTI Nov 25 2016 , Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today hit out at supporters of Centre's demonetisation process saying how much proof they need to agree that it was rolled out with "no application of mind".

"How much more proof is required before devotees of this govt agree that this #demonetisation has been rolled out with no application of mind," Omar wrote on twitter.

The National Conference leader was referring to surfacing of two variants of 500 rupee notes, which the Reserve Bank of India put down to printing defect due to rush.

"Don't we have a Governor of the RBI? Has anyone seen him in the last few weeks? Does anyone know what he plans to do about this mess?" Omar asked.

"Would request @RBI to please inform me how many counters they operate

in J&K where people can exchange their discontinued notes," he added.

