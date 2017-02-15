AAP takes small steps to big stage

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government presented its report card of two years of governance in Delhi, the latest entrant into the Indian politics is slowly progressing towards its goal of becoming relevant nationally. Education and healthcare reforms and streamlining water and electricity problems were highlighted by the Delhi government as its main achievements.



AAP, which dominated the headlines for all the wrong reasons following a bitter tussle with the BJP-ruled Central government, seems to be finally settling down to implement its populist manifesto on the basis of which it had stormed into power in Delhi uprooting the Congress and spoiling the BJP’s dream of becoming relevant in the city politics after 15 years.



Lost in AAP’s report card is the running feud with the BJP government that has resulted in around a dozen FIRs against its MLAs and ministers. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal left no opportunity to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding him responsible for vendetta politics.



The party has made it clear that it will expand its presence in other states as well. AAP emerged as a major force in Punjab where polling was held on February 4. If ground reports are any indication, AAP poses a a serious challenge to the ruling Akali Dal-BJP alliance in the state and may even spoil Congress’ chances of return to power after 10 years.



If the party forms the government in Punjab, it would be a major boost for an outfit that was born only a few years ago out of anti-corruption movement. Unlike Delhi where actual power is in the hands of the lieutenant governor, Punjab is a full state.



AAP also contested Goa which went to the polls on the same day as Punjab. The party claims to have performed well, but it remains to be seen if it can unseat the ruling BJP government.



The elections results of the two states will be announced on March 11, but AAP has already set course on its next target Gujarat, where elections will be held in 2018.



The party has already done a significant ground work in the state, which for the first time will see elections post Narendra Modi’s move to Delhi as Prime Minister. AAP will challenge Modi on his own turf.



But before it moves on the national level, AAP will contest crucial municipal polls in Delhi due this year. The elections would be seen as a referendum on AAP’s performance in Delhi government. AAP would look to clinch power in the civic bodies by defeating the BJP.



