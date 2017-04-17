AAP faces big test for survival

The rise of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been an enigma in politics. The party stormed to power in Delhi in 2015. This is the first time it will be contesting the MCD polls and though it is not in power, the civic poll elections will be seen as a referendum on AAP’s popularity.



The AAP government has been at loggerheads with the BJP-ruled MCD for financial mismanagement that crippled the civic body resulting in piles of garbage on the city streets. The Delhi government has been involved in a power struggle with the BJP and it views the Lieutenant-Governor, the centre’s appointee, as the biggest stumbling block in governance. By winning the MCD, AAP would strive to consolidate its hold over city politics. The Delhi government, which has limited powers, is often described as a glorified municipality and the BJP at the centre is doing little to change that.



Much to AAP’s worry, its debacle in the Punjab and Goa assembly elections has come as a major setback. Close on the heels of the assembly poll debacle, AAP lost the Rajouri Garden assembly seat to the BJP. AAP’s MLA from Rajouri Garden Jarnail Singh had resigned to contest against former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. He lost in Punjab and AAP failed to retain his seat in Delhi.



Though AAP is seeking votes with a slew of promises, their rivals are pointing at the party’s dismal performance in the last two years in Delhi. The party faces an uphill task as it will be a big challenge to repeat its 2015 performance. AAP’s house also seems to be in disarray. Its own leader Kumar Vishwas has raised fingers at the functioning of the party and overlooking of corruption cases against some of its ministers. Jarnail Singh did not take his criticism of leaving the Rajouri Garden seat lightly and claimed he cannot be held responsible for the defeat.



On the ground, the situation has changed, perhaps a little too swiftly for AAP, which has yet to cement its hold on the city after only two years in power. The party this time is facing a stiff fight from an aggressive BJP, which is keen to avenge its defeat in 2015. Besides, there is a resurgent Congress. The party also faces criticism for its ambitions to go national. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal campaigned extensively in Punjab and Goa. The party also had big plans to contest in the upcoming elections in Gujarat. The people of Delhi felt neglected.



AAP leaders have claimed they will introspect. But is it too late for the party to make amends? The civic body elections will show if Delhi still backs AAP or whether voters have decided to support the big two, the BJP and the Congress, once again.



