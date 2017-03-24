AAI draws up Rs 17.5K cr plan for airports

With as many as 25 airports reaching the saturation level, state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) has lined up Rs 17,500 crore to upgrade the existing facilities and take up new airports in smaller cities. The operator has already firmed up a capex of Rs 4,500 crore and is working on airport-wise details as part of its mega investment plan, which would be taken up in the next few years starting FY18. Apart from airport infrastructure, the investment would cover strengthening air navigation system, installing solar power plants and reviving various non-operational airports.



As key metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore are in private hands, the companies running them have already taken steps to enhance capacity at these airports.



For instance, Delhi International Airport (DIAL) has proposed investing Rs 16,000 crore to further expand the capital’s IGI airport in the second phase of upgrade. In the case of Mumbai, City and Industrial and Development Corporation has awarded the contract to build the second airport in the city at Navi Mumbai with an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 crore.



“The government has already granted in-principal approval for building 18 greenfield airports, including Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Gulbarga, Hasan and Simoga. Further, site clearance has been given for another five airports. We will have adequate infrastructure ahead of the demand,” said an official.



Aviation experts expect the demand for air traffic to grow in double digit in coming years and the proposed move to start regional connectivity scheme (RCS) will stimulate it. In order to sustain this high growth, the government needs to create additional airport capacity, which is commensurate with demand. “They should get down to serious action immediately. Not only that, instead of planning for the next 5-10 years the government should plan for the next 20 years as traffic is growing very fast and soon it will overflow,” said Club One Air chief operating officer Rajan Mehra.



As domestic carriers are on expansion-spree and planning to add as many as 100 aircraft over the next 18-24 months, airport capacity needs to be augmented fast.



nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com



