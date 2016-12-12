Aadhar may levy tax on banks

The road to digitalisation in India is paved with good intentions.



The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency that allots 12-digit Aadhar number, may levy a charge on merchants and banks for authenticating persons making digital payments through Aadhar-enabled payments.



The payment would be made using biometrics in time to come, if not now.



Speaking to Financial Chronicle, UIDAI chief executive Ajay Bhushan Pandey (in pic) said the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 provides for levying such a fee and the agency would explore the option later to become self sufficient.



“At present, our priority is to facilitate online transaction, payments and authentication. At an appropriate time, a balanced view can be taken,” Pandey said. The digital identity issuer currently authenticates as many as 1.25 crore persons every day for various services. It has the capacity to verify 10 crore persons a day, which is being scaled up to 40 crore, given the government move to shift to digital mode of payments, post-demonetisation.



At a time when the government is offering a slew of incentives to make digital payments a preferable choice, it is unlikely that UIDAI would start imposing authentication fee anytime soon, as it could make add up to transaction cost.



But it has plans to eventually levy a fee to make itself financially self-sustaining. Based on the model that the agency has now, the eventual user fee could just be minimal considering the huge database it is handling.



Even charges in the smallest decimal could make the organisation self-sufficient, considering that UIDAI has currently enrolled about 108 crore persons under its identification programme.



As of now, over 6 lakh Aadhaar enrolments are being done on a daily basis while over 60 lakh Aadhaar authentication transactions happen every day.



The official enrolment numbers could also increase swiftly as UIDAI also plans to expand the scope of Aadhar Act to Jammu and Kashmir, which will legitimise the Aadhar number cards as a valid identity and residence proof for availing various services in the state.



The 2016 Act does not extent to Jammu and Kashmir. “We are in discussions with the Jammu and Kashmir government. In fact, our Aadhar enrollment work is happening there. Now the Act is to be formally extended there,” Pandey said.



Importantly, the state government has already indicated that it would officially recognise the Aadhaar numbers being given to the residents as valid proof of identity (POI) as well as proof of address (POA) for availing various services.



