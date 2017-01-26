LoginRegister
Aadhaar will soon be a must for demat a/c

By FC Bureau Jan 26 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News

PAN will continue to be another key identity proof

As the government is widening the bucket of services for which Aadhaar is being made mandatory, it may soon make it compulsory to link demat accounts with the unique identification number. The move is a part of the overall plan to track all financial transactions.

Compared to other documents, Aadhaar has much wider coverage, making it most preferable among digital identity proofs. As per the latest data, Aadhaar number has already been allocated to 111 crore people. The total PAN database is about 25 crore only.

The PAN would continue to be another key identity proof, which would be required for online trading on stock or commodity exchanges.

Linking of Aadhaar is aimed at tracking all transactions and identifying the suspicious ones to curb black money. The government has already asked banks to link Aadhaar with bank accounts to make them KYC (know your customer) compliant.

“Besides a much higher coverage, Aadhaar is leak-proof because of its biometric features. It is being used for several social security programmes. It can be made mandatory for all transactions as we strive towards a cash-less economy. For demat accounts also, it can be made mandatory,” said a government official.

Banks and brokerage firms that open demat accounts and facilitate investment in stocks hope Aadhaar-linked demat accounts would help track dubious transactions. While appreciating the move to make Aadhaar mandatory for demat accounts, they noted that government should allow other identity proofs till the biometric identity covers the entire country.

“There are some people who still have not been assigned Aadhaar number. While Aadhaar is good, no rule should exclude any set of people. We need to fix that. If we cannot do Aadhaar there for the time being, then people from those places should be allowed to get into the system through alternative identity proof,” said Jayant Manglik, president (retail distribution), Religare Securities.

