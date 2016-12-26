8 Nobel laureates to attend Vibrant Gujarat Summit

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, opening next month under the shadow of demonetisation, would see 8 Nobel laureates from the science and technology stre­a­ms participating in the mega trade and investment event and help bring innovations from lab to fields and factories.



The 4-day summit (January 9-13) will be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi who is credited with conceptualising it in 2003 when a devastating earthquake hit the state inflicting huge damage to its economy. Modi was then chief minister and faced daunting task of rebuilding Gujarat.



Talking to reporters about the highlights of the eighth edition of the summit, state chief secretary JN Singh said dialogue with the Nobel laureates would be telecast to get school students enthused and inspired.



“This is one of the innovations done this time. A competition to select students is on. They would get to listen to the Nobel laureates at the symposium. Apart from this, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies would be participating at a conclave. The prime minister would be there and subjects of their (CEOs) interest would be discussed,” Singh said.



Government heads and ministers from a dozen countries are expected to participate at the biennial event. While presidents of Kenya and Uganda have confirmed their presence, prime ministers of Serbia and Portugal have committed their participation at the trade show.



“The minister of economy, trade and industry (METI) of Japan would also be coming. We expect delegations from almost all major countries,” Singh said.



Several states like Odisha and Jharkhand have also launched their own investment summits to attract foreign as well as domestic funds on the line of Vibrant Gujarat. They are offering sops to investors for setting up their units in the states.



