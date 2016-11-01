590 Cos from 36 countries take part in Broadcast India show

A total of 590 companies from as many as 36 countries showcased latest gadgets and instruments pertaining to communications and film industry at a three-day 'Broadcast India show 2016' which concluded here recently.



About 20,000 people connected with the film industry and related fields visited the exhibition, which is being held here since last 26 years. 'Broadcast India show' featured the latest equipment in films, television, 3-D, Broadcasting, Digital Cinema and mobile put up by well known brands from all over the world, a release from Saicom Trade Fairs and Exhibition, the organisers of the event, said here today.



During the show, a 2-day Conference was held from October 20 to 22 with 26 speakers presenting papers on the state-of-the-art development in broadcast technology and related subjects, the release said.



Among the leading companies who participated included Blackmagic Design, Panasonic, Sony, AVID, RED Digital, Canon, Datavideo, Ross Video, FOR-A, On-Air Asia, Adobe, Grass Valley, AJA, PlayBox, IHSE, Primestream, Canare, Ikegami, Hitachi, Chyron Hego, Monarch, Boston, Netweb, Seagate, ARRI, Canara Lighting, GoPro, Atomos, Carl Zeiss, Cooke Optics, DJI, Vitec Group, Panther, Yamaha, Sennheiser, Digigram and Planetcast Media Services.



"We saw more active engagement between visitors and exhibitors this year than we have seen in the past," said Saicom Trade Fairs director Kavita Meer, Higher levels of participation from China and European countries as compared to previous years were seen. In total, 36 countries and over 590 companies participated in the show this year, with a visitor footfall of 20,143.



The next 'Broadcast India Show 2017' will take place on October 12-14, 2017, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, the release added.



